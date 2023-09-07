Words Are Fine But What Matters More Is Intent: Jairam Ramesh Ahead Of G20 Summit

Jairam Ramesh, the general secretary in charge of communications for the Congress, claimed that even though Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned returning undeclared money at his first G20 Summit in 2014, the 'Adani dispute' shows that "he failed to walk the talk."

Jairam Ramesh posted on X (Twitter) on Wednesday, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's very first G20 Summit was in November 2014 in Brisbane. He waxed eloquent on tax havens and bringing back unaccounted money, and expressed strong support to all initiatives to facilitate the exchange of information and closer coordination with other economies,"

The senior Congress leader, citing a media report, claimed that six out of eight funds that had connections to the Adani group and were allegedly manipulating stock prices and transferring funds on the company's behalf had been shut down.

Ramesh further wrote, "Words are fine but what matters more is intent and related actions. The latest in the Modani saga reveal that six out of eight funds—that had links to Adani group and that were allegedly moving money and manipulating stock price on its behalf—have been shut down,"

According to the Congress Rajya Sabha MP, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the nation's stock market regulator, might have "accessed information regarding the ultimate beneficiaries of these entities."

"Analysts believe that if SEBI had awoken from its inexplicable (Modi-made?) stupor and investigated these funds earlier, they may have accessed information regarding the ultimate beneficiaries of these entities," Jairam Ramesh claimed.

"Why did the Prime Minister allow this to happen? Only a JPC can answer that", Jairam Ramesh questioned, calling for a joint parliamentary investigation into the suspected manipulations of Adani stock.

Jairam Ramesh stated earlier in the day that the Indian National Congress has chosen to use the impending Special Session of Parliament, slated for later this month, to put pressure on the Centre with nine issues, spanning from the "Adani" matter to "damages being inflicted on Centre-State relations."

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, claiming that his administration cannot look into the Adani issue because "the loss will not be for Adani but to someone else."

(With inputs from agencies)