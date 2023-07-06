Workers Must Get Their Due In Govt: Rahul Gandhi To CM Gehlot At Congress Strategy Meeting

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a poll strategy meeting that party workers must get their due in government and called for a "dynamic role" for them in the few months left before the assembly polls, sources said Thursday.

Besides Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party general secretary in-charge organisation KC Venugopal, AICC in-charge of Rajasthan Sukhjinder Randhawa, state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and other senior leaders from the state were present at the meeting.

Chief Minister Gehlot, who is recovering from fractures in both his toes, attended the meeting via video conferencing.

During the meeting, many leaders hailed the Gehlot government's welfare schemes but raised the issue of workers not getting their due in government and bureaucracy being dominant, sources said.

In response, Gandhi hailed the Congress dispensation as "pro-people" but regretted that the workers could not get a big role in government. He said next time he would want it to be a workers' government with more involvement for them, according to sources.

He sought a more "dynamic role" for the workers in the government and stressed that if the chief minister wants to take steps, four months is a long time to do so.

The Congress on Thursday asserted it can win the Rajasthan assembly elections provided there is unity and warned of strict action against those not maintaining discipline and speaking outside the party forum.

The Congress claimed that it has resolved all issues while seeking to end talks of differences between Gehlot and his former deputy Pilot, who have often gone against each other in public.

Everyone is of the view that they need to work together to buck the trend of the ruling party being voted out of power in the state, it said.