In Maharashtra, the war between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde faction continues as a scuffle broke out between the supporters of both leaders recently. In the early hours of Sunday, a clash broke out between Thackeray and Shinde supporters in the Dadar area of Mumbai after the Ganesh immersion.

The incident took place around 12.30 am in the New Prabhadevi area in which Sena functionary Santosh Telwane was allegedly attacked by Mahesh Sawant and 30 others, police said. After the incident, the Mumbai police arrested 5 supporters of Uddhav Thackeray's party. The action was taken in response to a complaint filed by Telwane of the Shiv Sena’s Shinde faction who alleged that his workers were allegedly beaten up by the Thackeray faction.

Mumbai Police releases 5 arrested from Uddhav faction

Following the arrests, senior leaders from Uddhav Thackeray's faction Arvind Sawant, Sunil Shinde, and Kishori Pednekar created a ruckus at Dadar Police station along with their supporters and demanded their supporters' release. Sawant told police officials that if those arrested are not released, his party will go out on the streets and people will know who the "real Shiv Sena" is. Later, the five people of the Thackeray faction were given relief and all charges were removed.

"Five people of Shiv Sena who were arrested by the police under various sections incl 395 of IPC, have been given relief with the police removing section 395 from the FIR. All other sections are bailable," said Mumbai Police.

Sawant then accused Shinde group MLA Sada Sarvankar of verbally abusing and opening fire twice in front of the Police. He demanded a case against him under the Arms Act for allegedly firing in public at the clash spot.

After complaints from the two groups, Mumbai Police registered First Information Reports (FIRs) against 10 to 20 members of both sides, including local MLA Sada Sarvankar, they said.

In Pic: Arvind Sawant along with supporters at Dadar Police station

FIR against CM Shinde’s faction workers

Based on the complaints of the rival group, Mumbai police registered a case against Saravankar along with his son and 6 others under rioting and arms.

They all have been booked under sections 142 (Being member of unlawful assembly), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object),186 (Whoever voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 336 (Doing any act which endangers human life or the personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and 3/25 of the Arms Act and 37(1), 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

However, Sarvankar has denied opening fire and claimed this act is an attempt to malign his image. He stated that when the police will call him for questioning, he will cooperate with them.

(With PTI Inputs; Image: PTI)