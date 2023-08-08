'Working Against India But...': Rijiju Lambasts I.N.D.I.A Bloc Over No-confidence Motion

Union Minister and BJP leader Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday addressed the Lok Sabha where he slammed Congress while arguing against the no-confidence motion brought by the opposition parties. He stated that this will be a historic moment as this will be the last no-confidence motion which will fail before proceedings move to the new Parliament building. "Congress and Opposition parties will regret bringing today's motion at the wrong time and in an incorrect manner when India is being lauded globally," said Rijiju.

"The motion is brought for a reason, often when the political situation in the country is unstable or when the government is in a weak position. But, Congress has brought this at the absolutely wrong time. The government is in a strong position. India is being praised all over the world," the Union Minister said.

Kiren Rijiju blames Congress for Manipur situation

He alleged that Congress is the party that has suppressed the voice of the North East and never allowed the MPs to speak in Parliament. He added that the grand old party did not even consider the North Eastern states as a part of India and blamed them for the current situation of Manipur. Taking a dig at the opposition he added that 'while these people get indulged in anti-India work, they name their alliance as I.N.D.I.A'.

Highlighting the situation of the Manipur, Rijiju said, "Before PM Modi came to power, several MPs including me used to sit at the back of the House and kept shouting urging the UPA government to give attention to Northeastern states. But no development was done till 2014. You people sitting in Delhi are protesting that Manipur has been burnt today. This has happened because of your carelessness over the years. Due to your bad policies, Manipur has become like this today. You left them to their fate. You didn't hold their hands. Manipur had the maximum number of extremist organizations. But after 2014, no militant organization was able to survive".

Rijiju said that PM Modi has won everyone's trust after joining the government and after 2014, the story has changed in Delhi as well. He added, "When our government was formed, in the first cabinet meeting, (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji made a group and said that every 15 days, five Cabinet Ministers and seven Ministers of State must tour the Northeast. It is still going on, all the ministers sitting here have toured the northeast."

He further informed that PM Modi has also given directives to officials to visit the Northeast and meet people. "There is no meaning of ruling from Delhi, one can reach the people through service. You never thought about this. The prime minister has won the confidence of the people,"

Union Minister Rijiju stated that the leaders of the opposition party have been alleging that China has entered Indian territory, and Chinese people have settled down. 'Opposition mislead people by sitting here. I would like to tell all the leaders that after this monsoon session, come to Arunachal with me, I will show you the real Arunachal Pradesh and no Chinese would be seen anywhere".