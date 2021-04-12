'Working On Directions Of EC, Not Any Political Party': CRPF Replies To Shocking TMC Claim

Denying the allegations levelled by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said on Monday that all paramilitary forces deployed in the state are working only as per the directions of the Election Commission. The ruling Trinamool Congress has repeatedly targetted the Central forces, accusing them of working at the behest of the BJP.

“I'll not comment on what is being said by political parties. I can guarantee that all paramilitary forces & people of their state, who are under EC's responsibility, are working as per EC's directions,” said DG CRPF in response to TMC's allegations.

Recently, the ruling party had accused the Central Armed Police Forces of committing a "cold-blooded murder" of 4 people in Cooch Behar, besides injuring three others in the Sitalkuchi constituency. Unsparing on the Election Commission, the TMC had alleged that the poll body was ‘facilitating violence sponsored by BJP’ and executed by CAPF which is ‘instructed’ by the star campaigner of the BJP- the Home Minister.

CISF responds to allegations over Cooch Behar violence

Responding to the allegations levelled by TMC, the CISF said that its Quick Reaction Team (QRT) was attacked by a mob comprising of 50-60 miscreants who were allegedly resisting the voters from reaching polling booth no.126 in Sitalkuchi. The miscreants then attacked the QRT personnel and their vehicles forcing the latter to act in self-defence and fired six rounds in the air to disperse the crowd. Four people were killed and seven sustained injuries in the firing on Saturday, leading to a blame game between the BJP and TMC, over who was responsible for the incident.