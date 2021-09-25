'World Coming To Realise Pakistan's Support To Terror Groups': Defence Min Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the National Defence College Convocation ceremony on Saturday, where he remarked that there is a growing realisation of Pakistan and its active support to violent, radical and terror groups across the world. Rajnath Singh stated that the world was witnessing the destabilising effects of terror, like the fall of Afghanistan, where radical forces were attempting to gain legitimacy by creating new normals.

"There is growing realisation for what India has been voicing for long, with regard to active support of Pakistan to violent, radical and terror groups...," said the Defence Minister.

"Today the world is witness to the destabilising effects of terror and the especially dangerous precedence of violent radical forces attempting to gain legitimacy by creating new normals," he added.

The Defence Minister stated that there was a widespread realisation amongst all responsible nations, towards a common understanding and the need to come together against this common menace. His statement comes after India and the United States vowed to join forces to counter global and cross-border terrorism in the aftermath of PM Modi's meeting with US President Joe Biden.

Singh said, "We are faced with belligerence on our land borders challenging the status-quo, cross border support to terrorism, and increasing efforts to counter our goodwill and outreach in our neighbourhood." He added, "While it is totally committed to peace and goodwill amongst all nations, it has shown its steely resolve that threats to its internal and external security will no longer be tolerated."

India-US joint statement on countering terrorism

India and the US issued a joint statement on Saturday, insisting on countering global and cross-border terrorism. In the statement, the two countries affirmed that they stand together in the shared fight against terrorism, and that they would take concerted action against terrorist groups. Moreover, a specific emphasis was placed on cross-border terrorism by Pakistan and the need to bring perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks to justice.

"The Leaders reaffirmed that the United States and India stand together in a shared fight against global terrorism, will take concerted action against all terrorist groups, including groups proscribed by the UNSCR 1267 Sanctions Committee, condemned cross-border terrorism, and called for the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks to be brought to justice. They denounced any use of terrorist proxies and emphasized the importance of denying any logistical, financial or military support to terrorist groups which could be used to launch or plan terror attacks," the joint statement read.