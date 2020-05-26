'World Is Praising India': Javadekar Rebuts 'failed Politician' Rahul Gandhi's Criticism

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the BJP-led government's 'failure' in handling the COVID-19 crisis earlier on Monday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has hit back at the former Congress president labelling him as a 'failed politician.' The Union Environment Minister reasoned that India was the earliest to impose lockdown while other countries imposed lockdown after several deaths. He remarked that while the whole world is 'cheering' for India when it comes to the prevention of Coronavirus, Rahul Gandhi is still playing politics.

"Congress made huge noise when the lockdown was imposed stating that it will impact the economy. Now that we are providing relaxations, the Congress is opposing that as well. The Congress is playing politics of hypocrisy at this hour," said Javadekar while speaking to media on Tuesday.

The BJP leader also highlighted that predictions were made earlier projecting almost one crore deaths due to the virus in India but in reality, the country has the lowest mortality and transmission rate. "We are the most successful country in the world," Javadekar remarked. Javadekar also spoke about facilitating the return of migrant labourers and informed that 45 lakh migrants have been sent back home by Indian Railways while 10 crore migrants are being provided with free ration. He highlighted that 20 crore women have got 500 Rs, 9 crore farmers are being provided with Rs 2000 and 8 crore households have got gas cylinders.

Rahul Gandhi questions lifting of lockdown

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the aim and purpose of the lockdown imposed by the Central government have failed and the country is facing the result of a "failed lockdown". While addressing a video conference, Rahul said, "India is the only country where the virus is exponentially rising and we are removing the lockdown. The aim and purpose of the lockdown has failed. India is facing the result of a failed lockdown."

The Congress leader said that even after 60 days of lockdown, nothing has been achieved so far and PM Modi's strategy of four lockdowns has not worked and asked the government about the next strategy to combat COVID-19. "What we in the Congress party want to understand and we do not want to do it harshly and aggressively, but we want to understand what the government's view is going forward. What is their strategy?" Rahul Gandhi asked.

