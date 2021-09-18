World On Alert For Radicalisation, AIMIM's Owaisi Waters Down PM Modi's SCO Remarks

Taking a dig at Narendra Modi, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday sarcastically reiterated the words - 'Radicalization anywhere is a threat to rule of law everywhere', uttered by the Indian Prime Minister at the SCO summit. Citing the 'extremist gathering', and the 'lynching of innocent' witnessed in India, Owaisi asserted that radicalization was very much prevalent in the country under PM Modi's rule.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the AIMIM chief said, "A PM too afraid to unequivocally condemn is a clear sign of its social acceptance." Owaisi, attacking who he referred to as the 'spokies of the PM' for using Taliban as an abuse, added "Your govt has done nothing to secure our interests."

Agreed that radicalisation anywhere is a threat to rule of law everywhere. A bunch of extremists gathering at drop of a hat to lynch innocent men is radicalisation. MPs from ruling party celebrating Godse as deshbhakt is radicalisation. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/vawYE6xAgc — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 17, 2021

PM Modi unclear on Afghanistan

Asaduddin Owaisi further said that the Prime Minister has failed to take a strong stand against the 'radicalised Taliban'. The AIMIM chief followed his arguments with a series of questions - "Will you fall in line with US diktats & waive Taliban travel ban? Or will you take an independent stand? Are you listing the Taliban as terrorists under UAPA or are you delisting them from the UN Sanctions list?"

Stating that 'Talking is cheap', he added, "Nobody is going to take you (PM Modi) seriously if you do not take a strong stand on the matter."

The statement of Owaisi is in reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the SCO-CSTO Outreach Summit on Afghanistan. Speaking at the summit, the Indian Prime Minister had outlined that there were various challenges facing the war-torn country and summed it all up as an outcome of the growing radicalization there. He suggested that the SCO come up with a shared template to fight radicalization and extremism in the middle-east.

"SCO Member Nations should develop strict norms over this issue. These norms can become a template for Global Anti-Terror Cooperation in the times to come. The norms should be based on the principle of zero tolerance against terrorism. It should have a code of conduct to put a check on activities like cross-border terrorism and terror financing," the PM had said.

