World Realised India's Strength Can't Be Compared With Pak After 1971 War: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday, November 14, said that India is considered one of the strongest nations in the world. The country proved its strength during the 1971 war with the decisive defeat over Pakistan. Speaking at Akhil Bhartiya Poorva Sainik Seva Parishad's silver jubilee celebrations in Lucknow, Union Minister stated that India is erasing the myth that only US and Israel can fight terrorism by standing strong against terrorism and armed groups.

Speaking of India's strength in terms of armed forces, Rajnath Singh said, "As far as today's India is concerned, it's considered one of the strongest nations in the world. Nobody can deny the truth that the prestige of India has increased before the world".

He further said that India is slowly succeeded in sending a strong message that be it any strongest nation in the world, if anyone disturbs the nation's peace, then India won't spare them. According to him, this trust has been developed in people over the years.

Stating that people believed only countries like the US and Israel are powerful to fight terrorism, Singh said, "The situation has changed now, today the world has started believing that India too has the power to fight against terrorism. We carried out surgical strikes and airstrike. Nobody had expected it".

He added that Indian soldiers who participated in the 1971 war have created history and that the country is proud of all its soldiers.

Rajnath Singh on Pakistan

Explaining how the 1971 war is a message from India to the world, Defence Minister said, "With the decisive defeat over Pakistan, we told the world that India and Pakistan can't be compared. We gave this message to the international community in 1971".

Referring to Pakistan's relationship with other countries, Singh stated, "We've one more neighbour. You know it very well, no need to take its name. It has made up its mind to practice arbitrariness with everyone. Many nations didn't oppose it as they should have. Earlier our situation was the same. But the situation has changed after 2014".

He further expressed his distress over politicians' comments on the valour of Indian jawans. He said that some political party leaders talk of leadership but they don't fight at the borders but the soldiers do.

(Image: @ANINEWSUP/TWITTER)