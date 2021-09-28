Worthwhile To Look At History Of Communists' Presence In Cong: Tewari

Hours before the induction of CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar in the Congress, former Union minister Manish Tewari put out a cryptic tweet on Tuesday, saying it would be worthwhile to look at the history of communists' presence in the party.

Citing a book by Mohan Kumaramangalam, he said "the more things change, the more they remain the same".

"As speculation abounds about certain Communist leaders joining Congress it perhaps may be instructive to revisit a 1973 book 'Communists in Congress' Kumarmanglam Thesis. The more things change the more they perhaps remain the same. I re-read it today," Tewari said in a tweet.

Tewari is among the "group of 23" leaders who wrote to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi seeking an organisational overhaul and restructuring.

Kumar, a Communist Party of India (CPI) leader, along with SC leader from Gujarat Jignesh Mevani, is likely to join the Congress on Tuesday evening.

