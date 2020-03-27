The Debate
MP CM Lauds RBI's Massive Measures, Says 'will provide Relief To People & Businesses'

Politics

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that the steps announced by RBI would provide relief to people & businesses amid the COVID19 crisis

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shivraj

Welcoming RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das's measures amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that the steps would help provide relief to people and businesses during these tough times. The RBI Governor on Thursday, announced a series of measures including a reduction in the repo rate, reverse repo rate as well as a 3-month moratorium on EMI installments. The BJP leader stated that these steps would help boost the liquidity in the economy as well as reduce repayment stress amongst other things.  

Measures also announced to ensure liquidity

In a massive decision, the Reserve Bank of India has announced that banks are permitted to allow a 3-month moratorium on payment of instalments of all term loans outstanding on March 1, 2020. This decision applies to all regional, rural banks, co-operative banks, NBFCs including Housing Finance Companies. The moratorium will not result in asset classification downgrade and will have no adverse impact on credit history of beneficiaries. This is a part of the Central Bank's measures to counter the Coronavirus lockdown, which had started off with the RBI governor announcing massive slash in the key repo rate to 4.4%, to revive economic growth. Measures have also been announced to ensure liquidity.

First Published:
COMMENT
