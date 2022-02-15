WP LoP Suvendu Adhikari Meets Guv Dhankhar, Seeks Probe On Alleged Fund Diversion By TMC

After the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, met state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Tuesday (February 15) evening, Governor Dhankhar informed that Adhikari has sought an investigation in an alleged multi-crore culpable diversion of public funds and the alleged politicised stance of the state police, the city police and the bureaucracy in meting out ill-treatment to leaders of opposition including the LoP.

After meeting Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, LoP Suvendu Adhikari was quoted by ANI as saying, "Main issue I raised today was the financial irregularity regarding 'Maa' canteens; Mamata Banerjee Govt has done a scam of Rs 100 crore. It's like the multi-crore fodder scam concerning Lalu Yadav. Mamata Banerjee and her treasury officers are all in this case."

"During the election on 12th February (civic polls), our leaders Agnimitra Paul wasn't allowed to vote, our candidate in Asansol north Krishnendu Mukherjee wasn't allowed to vote. Police atrocity is ongoing across Bengal. I informed the Governor about this too," Adhikari added

WB Governor alleges diversion of funds for 'Maa' canteen scheme

In December 2021, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had claimed that he has noticed "unconstitutional diversion of funds" for 'Maa' canteen, a project launched by the TMC government in February 2021 to provide subsidised cooked food to the poor. Citing the state budget document for 2021-22, Governor Dhankar said the scheme, was to be operationalised from April 1, the beginning of the current fiscal, with an annual allocation of Rs 100 crore, but it was functional from mid-February with "no legitimate" fund.

"It has been represented, as also gathered from the public domain, that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched 'Maa' canteens for providing subsidised cooked food for poor people at a nominal cost of Rs 5 in mid-February," he had said.

Bengal BJP moves Calcutta HC, seeks Central forces for Feb 27 civic polls

Meanwhile, the state's BJP unit has knocked on the doors of the Calcutta High Court seeking deployment of Central forces in upcoming municipality polls. The saffron party had contended the state-ruling Trinamool Congress' (TMC) massive victory in the recent municipal corporation polls by alleging that the ruling party had rigged the elections.

The state BJP, now, wants to be heedful and has moved the Calcutta High Court for the second time to demand the deployment of CRPF personnel along with the West Bengal Police during the forthcoming polls in 108 municipalities across 20 districts slated for February 27.