'Wrong Decision To Ban PFI': Miffed SP MP Shafiqur Rahman Says, 'Centre Can't Tolerate...'

Miffed over the Centre banning the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliate organizations for five years, Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq called the government's action 'wrong' and said they should have been given a warning first.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, the Samajwadi MP stated that no political parties should be banned as it is against democracy. He claimed that there are multiple parties working in the country yet only PFI was banned 'because they were representing the Muslim community'. The SP MP further claimed that the BJP government want to establish 'Ram Rajya' and finish all other political parties.

"The action against PFI was wrong, it should not have been banned. There are several political parties working in the country but their (PFI and front) only fault was that they were representing the voices of the Muslim community. This is the thing that government can't tolerate. There are so many incidents happening in the country like-- mob lynching, and crimes against women but no action is being taken against these issues," he said.

"The government imposes a ban as per their decision. According to me, no parties should be proscribed. If someone is indulging in anti-India activities, they should be given a warning first. The aim of the government is to establish Ram Rajya and finish democracy. They want only BJP to be here and no other party," said Shafiqur Rahman.

The SP leader added, "They can arrest whomever they want. The government is supposed to work as per the direction of law and justice but here they have destroyed everything and are insulting the judicial system. The action to ban the outfit is wrong".

SP highlights Govt's 2024 poll agenda

Earlier, Samajwadi spokesperson Ameeque Jamei linked the Central government's action against the radical outfit to the 2024 elections claiming it is a step towards 'polarisation'. He also stated that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government doesn't want to discuss primary issues of the country.

"The government has two agendas over banning PFI-- firstly they want no discussion on the issues like inflation, development, farmers, and health education. Secondly, they are doing polarisation for the 2024 elections, and through such actions, they are trying to scare the Muslim community. The question is whether the revolt of teachers, Anganwadi, and farmers which is going on due to the wrong policies of this government, that is not going to stop. So you must vacate the throne for the 2024 polls because the people are moving forward"." said the SP spokesperson.

Centre bans PFI in India for 5 years

The Central government banned the Popular Front of India, which has allegedly been involved in a series of violence and has "links" with global terror groups like ISIS. The Centre also outlawed several PFI associates for five years, following the second round of crackdown against its leaders. The organisations which have been declared banned under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA include - Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation, and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

Following the ban, the digital footprint of the outfit and its associates are also being wiped out as the official website of the group was taken down on Wednesday, September 28. Also, the websites of its affiliated organisations are being wiped out from the internet. Rehab India Foundation, an affiliate of PFI’s website, has also been taken out from the world of the internet.

(Image: ANI/Republic)