'Wrong To Blame Pilots, 737 Boeing Reliable': Rajiv Pratap Rudy On Kozhikode Plane Crash

BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rude on Saturday stated that it is 'wrong' to blame the pilots or the Airports Authority of India for the Kerala plane crash. A former commercial pilot himself, Rudy remarks that the 737 Boeing aircraft is reliable and the pilots were experienced. Offering his condolences to the victims, he added that it was an accident and that the facts need to be brought to light.

Speaking to ANI, Rudy said, "It is very unfortunate and unfair when experts on television channels try to put the blame on AAI or the pilots. AAI is an institution which has survived various tests of time for the last 65 to 70 years, or pre-independence, so it is unfair to blame them."

"This accident is terrible and heart-rending. I offer my deepest condolences to the family members of the captain and the first officer, and the families of passengers who died and were injured," he added. Both the pilots on-board the flight were killed in the mishap.

READ | Air India Plane Crash: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Orders Urgent Rescue & Relief Action

Air India arranges relief flights

Three special relief flights have been arranged from Delhi and Mumbai for rendering humanitarian assistance to all the passengers and the family members. Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, and Flight Safety Depts reached the accident site to carry out an investigation. Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan also reached the site to review the situation. A probe is underway to ascertain the cause of the mishap.

READ | Air India Plane Crash: Sword Of Honour Recipient Captain DV Sathe Was A Former IAF Officer

Kozhikode Plane Crash

As per a statement from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, an Air India Express flight arriving in Kozhikode skid off the runway, and had a crash landing. The runway which is of the tabletop pattern was reportedly waterlogged. The incident took place amid very heavy rainfall in the area around 7:40 PM. There were 191 persons on board including two pilots and 5 cabin crew.

As per the latest updates, DGCA officials have recovered the Black Box of the crashed plane. Meanwhile, two deceased aboard the flight have been found COVID-19 positive following which rescue teams are slated to under COVID tests. Kerala health Miniter has asked everyone who was involved in the rescue operations to self-quarantine themselves.

READ | Kozhikode Air India Crash LIVE Updates: DGCA Recovers Black Box, Death Toll Rises To 18

(with inputs from ANI)