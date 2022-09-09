Yakub Memon 'memorial' Row Gets Murkier; Threatened Trustee Says 'Police Didn't act'

After Republic accessed a 2020-dated sensational letter by Yakub Memon's relative to the Juma Masjid of Bombay Trust, a former trustee spoke exclusively to the channel on Friday. During the exclusive conversation, the said person confirmed that Rauf Memon, a close aide and relative of Yakub's brother Tiger, was seeking a permanent otta (burial space) in the Bada Qabrastaan in the Marine Lines area of Mumbai. When denied, he was called up and threatened. Shockingly, his complaint to the police was disregarded.

"I had filed a complaint with the Anti-Terror Squad, Mumbai Police, outlining that I was being threatened. Post that, I was neither called, nor summoned. I did not take a follow-up since my family asked me to refrain from acting against the 'big people', the person said.

For involvement in the multiple blasts which rocked Mumbai on March 12, 1993, killing 257 people and injuring more than 1400, Yakub Memon was hanged at the Nagpur Central Jail on July 30, 2015. Memon's mortal remains were then airlifted to Mumbai, and he was buried at Bada Qabrastan, where his parents are also buried.

The said person, during the exclusive conversation, also cited an order of the Bombay High Court, which acknowledges that though Otta No-- H Block, 20--was earmarked for the Memon family, a certain consideration for the same was paid to the Waqf. In the order, passed by Justice Nitin W Sambre, it was noted that 'Once Waqf, Always Waqf'.

'Trying to divert the attention of people'

This assumes significance amid pictures showing that LED lights and marble tiles have been installed on the 1993 Mumbai blast convict's grave in the Marine Lines area of south Mumbai. Bada Qabrastaan chief Shoaib Khatib, being questioned from all corners, had said that the pictures were outdated and that the marbles were installed long before.