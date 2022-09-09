Yakub Memon's Relative Who Threatened For Permanent Grave Photographed With MVA Ministers?

In an exclusive scoop, Republic TV has accessed pictures of terrorist Yakub Memon's relative Rauf Memon with multiple Ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Rauf allegedly threatened a former trustee of the Juma Masjid Of Bombay Trust on behalf of Tiger Memon to build a permanent grave of Yakub, failing which he would be 'made to disappear'. The Juma Masjid Of Bombay Trust manages the graveyard where terrorist Yakub Memon is buried. An accused in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case, Yakub's brother Tiger Memon is believed to be hiding in Pakistan.

In the pictures, Rauf Memon is seen meeting NCP's Nawab Malik and Aslam Shaikh of Congress. While Malik was the Minority Affairs Minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, Shaikh handled the portfolios of Ports, Fisheries and Textiles. While the context of these interactions with Rauf is unclear, they assume significance at a juncture when the MVA government has been accused of ignoring the ex-trustee's complaint to the Mumbai Police.

Commenting on these photos, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla told Republic TV, "Shiv Sena under Uddhav Thackeray has seen such a transformation into Sonia Sena and Sharad Sena that they made such people Ministers. They allowed such patronizing and eulogizing of terrorists. Friendship with Yakub and terror was the ideology of the MVA government."

Here are photos of Yakub Memon's relative with MVA Ministers:

Beautification of terrorist's grave

Yakub Memon was hanged at the Nagpur Central Jail on July 30, 2015, for his involvement in the multiple blasts which rocked Mumbai on March 12, 1993, killing 257 people and injuring more than 1400. A day earlier, Republic TV accessed pictures showing that LED lights and marble tiles have been installed on the 1993 Mumbai blast convict's grave in Bada Kabrastan in the Marine Lines area of south Mumbai. According to sources, electricity is being supplied to the lights placed on the grave through the electricity connection in the cemetery.

Demanding an apology from Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, BJP MLA Ram Kadam said, "Uddhav Thackeray was the Chief Minister. During that period, the grave of the dreaded terrorist Yakub Memon, who carried out the 1993 bombing in Mumbai at the behest of Pakistan, turned into a mausoleum. Is this their love for Mumbai, is this their patriotism? Along with Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Rahul Gandhi should apologize to the people of Mumbai". After the uproar, the Mumbai Police removed the LED lights and a DCP-level officer commenced a probe into the grave's facelift.