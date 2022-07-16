With his support dwindling with each passing day, opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha has cancelled his visit to Mumbai, which was scheduled for Saturday, July 16. Sources have revealed that Yashwant Sinha's decision came in the wake of Shiv Sena announcing support for NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu.

Justifying his support for Murmu on July 12, ex-Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had said that several Shiv Sena leaders had expressed their sentiments in favour of a tribal woman occupying the country's highest constitutional office. "Many Shiv Sena leaders told me that a tribal woman is going to occupy the country's highest constitutional office. I also thought that if everyone is affectionately telling me something, I should respect their sentiments," he said.

"Respecting those sentiments, I announce that Shiv Sena will support Droupadi Ji for the upcoming Presidential election. Looking at the politics in Maharashtra currently, I should have opposed her candidature because she is from BJP. But I am not so narrow-minded," Uddhav Thackeray added.

Notably, Sinha had downplayed Shiv Sena's U-turn and blamed the Centre for compelling the party to change its stance. On Wednesday, Yashwant Sinha opined, "As far as Shiv Sena is concerned, you know that the party was split. It is their compulsion to support (Droupadi Murmu) but I want to tell you clearly that the defections ahead of the Presidential election are being orchestrated by the Indian government. The Indian government is misusing its powers and creating a situation for many people whereby they are compelled to vote for them."

Murmu likely to get over 60% votes in Presidential poll

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24, NDA's Droupadi Murmu will face off with joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in an election on July 18 to fill this impending vacancy. With the support of several regional parties like the BJD, the YSR-CP, the BSP, the AIADMK, the TDP, the Shiromani Akali Dal, the Shiv Sena, the JMM, and the JD(S), NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu's vote share is likely to reach nearly two-thirds and go past 61%.

The President will be elected by the Electoral College comprising elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot on Monday, July 18. However, the nominated MPs and MLCs of various states are not eligible to participate in this election. After being elected, Droupadi Murmu will be the first president who was born post-independence and the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post.