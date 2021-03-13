Yashwant Sinha Joining TMC 'comes As No Surprise', Says BJP MP

After Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yashwant Sinha on Saturday joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday, BJP MP Rakesh Sinha while speaking to Republic said that it comes as no surprise that he has joined Mamata Banerjee's party. The BJP MP further slammed Yashwant Sinha by saying that despite being given due importance in the party, he decided to jump ship.

Yashwant Sinha joins TMC

This statement from Rakesh Sinha comes after Yashwant Sinha decided to join TMC just weeks ahead of the assembly elections. The 83-year-old politician who served as a Finance Minister under PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee had quit the BJP in 2018. He was officially inducted in his new party at the Trinamool Bhawan in Kolkata in the presence of Derek O'Brien, Sudip Bandopadhyay, and Subrata Mukherjee. His joining the TMC faction is seen as a great catch for a party that has witnessed a steady outflow of both leaders and legislators in the past few months.

Sinha served as the Finance Minister of India in November 1990, under PM Chandra Shekhar. He held the post again between December 1998 and July 2002 under PM Vajpayee. From then to May 2004, he served as India's Foreign Minister.

As the BJP underwent a generational change in the last decade, Yashwant Sinha was perceived to have been sidelined by party members. He soon became a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and later quit the party.

In the run-up to the Bengal polls, TMC has seen a number of senior leaders including Suvendu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee shifting loyalties to the BJP - which is keen on dethroning Mamata Banerjee. Sinha's entry into the TMC at this point holds up an example that the defections are a two-way street.

Rakesh Sinha speaks to Republic

When asked to comment on the recent alleged attack on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, the BJP MP said that the TMC supremo is just trying to gain votes on the basis of sympathy. Stating that her attempt has been failed miserable, Rakesh Singa said that the people of the state will vote on the basis of development as addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During his conversation with Republic on G23, the BJP MP said that it is unfortunate that the waiting Congress leaders have been sidelined. He said, "Now it depends on these leaders how they will revive the party on democratic lines." When asked to comment on (The Indian Union Muslim League) LUML's decision to give a ticket to a women candidate, he said that the party used to discriminate between women and men and it doesn't know how to give equal rights to women despite their calibre.