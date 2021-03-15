Yashwant Sinha Made Party VP And National Working Committee Member Days After Joining TMC

Former union minister and BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, who recently joined TMC, has been appointed as the Vice President and national working committee member of the Mamata Banerjee-led party. Sinha said he will campaign for Trinamool Congress to ensure Banerjee's victory in the West Bengal election, which will have national repercussions.

On Saturday, Sinha a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime joined TMC, days ahead of the high octane assembly poll. He said the tipping point for him that led to the decision was the attack on Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram last week.

The octogenarian leader, who was a Finance minister during late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure, told reporters that democracy 'is in peril' in the country and it is the need of the hour to ensure that TMC wins the poll with a thumping majority. Taking a swipe at the Opposition, Sinha said BJP during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure believed in consensus while today's government under PM Modi believes in crushing and conquering.

BJP reacts to Sinha's exit

Reacting to the new TMC entrant, senior BJP leader Tathagatha Roy said Yashwant Sinha was a 'rejected spent force' and 'good-for nothing'. Meanwhile, Union Minister termed Sinha an opportunist, adding that his entry in TMC will have no effect in Bengal elections. On the other hand, former Congress leader Sanjay Jha tweeted that Sinha's entry may be a boost for TMC.

West Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.