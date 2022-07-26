Yashwant Sinha Post Losing Presidential Polls Says, 'won't Join Any Other Political Party'

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha, who was the opposition candidate in the recent presidential election wherein he lost to Droupadi Murmu, declared on Tuesday that he will not join any other political party and will continue to be independent. Adding further, the 84-year-old politician said that he hasn't decided yet what part he wants to play in future public life.

Speaking to PTI, Yashwant Sinha on Tuesday said, "I will remain independent and will not join any other party." It is pertinent to mention that Sinha had quit as Trinamool Congress (TMC) national vice president ahead of the presidential election. When asked about whether he is in touch with leadership in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, the former Union Minister said, "Nobody has spoken to me and I have not spoken to anyone." Adding further he said that he has been in contact with a TMC leader on a "personal basis".

'I have to see how long I can carry on': Yashwant Sinha

Yashwant Sinha, a former Union Financial Minister and ardent BJP critic who left the saffron party in 2018, joined the TMC in March 2021, just days before the West Bengal Assembly elections. He then left TMC when he was declared as the Opposition candidate for the Presidential election 2022. Notably, Sinha who was competing against the NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu lost the presidential election with a margin of around 28 per cent.

Speaking to PTI about his future plans after the defeat in the recently held presidential elections, Sinha said, "I have to see what role I will play (in public life), how active I will be. I am 84 now, so these are issues; I have to see how long I can carry on."

Presidential election: Droupadi Murmu beats Yashwant Sinha

On Thursday, former Jharkhand Governor and NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu created history by becoming the first tribal woman to be elected as the President of India, after she defeated Opposition candidate Sinha. Murmu secured 64.03 per cent of votes polled in for the presidential election, while Sinha got only around 36 per cent of the votes. The Returning Officer of the election PC Mody, after the completion of counting, informed that Murmu got 6,76,803 votes while Sinha only got 3,80,177 votes.

