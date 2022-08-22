Yashwant Sinha Posts Unusual Public Appeal To Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi To 'pls Call When Free'

An 'Always at your service' post of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav appears to have piques the interest of the defeated Opposition candidate in Presidential elections 2022, Yashwant Sinha, on Monday. On the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader's post, the former Trinamool Congress (TMC) & Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader wrote, 'Would like to speak'.

"Please call me when free," Yashwant Sinha somewhat unusually wrote in a public reply to Tejashwi, who is at present in partnership with Nitish Kumar claiming to be working hard to provide jobs to the unemployed youth in the state. The newly-formed Mahagathbandhan government has announced to give 10 lakh jobs to the people of Bihar.

Yashwant Sinha 'would like to speak' to Tejashwi Yadav

Yashwant Sinha's comment comes over a month after he conceded defeat against Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential elections 2022. Murmu won by an overwhelming margin against Sinha after receiving over 64 per cent valid votes in a day-long counting of ballots of MPs and MLAs, comprising the electoral college, to succeed Ram Nath Kovid to become the country's 15th President.

In an elaborate post uploaded thereafter, Sinha had attacked the BJP, saying, " I voiced strong concern over blatant & rampant weaponisation of ED, CBI, IT & even office of Governor against Opposition parties and its leaders. These institutions are also being misused to engineer defections and topple Opposition-run state governments. India has never seen political corruption of such magnitude. This, coupled with the poisonous politics of polarisation, poses a grave danger to democracy and communal harmony in India."

Finally, he pledged to serve the cause he believed in- 'the cause that guided him to contest the election for the highest post in the Republic'- till his last breath.