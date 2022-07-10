Yashwant Sinha Questioning Govt On Amarnath Cloudburst A 'cruel Joke': Former J&K Dy CM

BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Kavinder Gupta lashed out at the Opposition's presidential nominee Yashwant Sinha for questioning the government over the Amarnath cloudburst tragedy. He also referred to former CM Farooq Abdullah using the same language and termed it 'shameful.' Gupta also recalled these are the same people who raised suspicion about the government operations in the aftermath of the Uri and Pulwama terrorist attacks.

‘Questioning central government on Amarnath tragedy ‘utterly shameful’

"As a consequence of the calamity near the Amarnath shrine, 16 people were killed and 40 are still missing, but the UPA presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha questioning the central government on the incident is a cruel joke. They didn't even show the courtesy of expressing any sympathies at the unfortunate natural disaster. These remarks are utterly shameful. Farooq Abdullah has also used the same language and this ideology of taking the government to task is shameful. These are the same people who questioned India's counter-strikes after Pulwama and Uri. They should think before issuing such statements," Kavinder Gupta said.

Farooq Abdullah demands probe; Yashwant Sinha asks for ‘right facts’

It is pertinent to mention that Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha on July 9, during his visit to J&K, expressed deep anguish at the Amarnath tragedy and asked the government to put the right facts before the people on the number of lives lost during the tragedy near the Amarnath shrine cave.

UPA presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha, who was in J&K on July 9, also expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives and asked the central government to come up with the right numbers on the number of lives lost during the tragedy, "I express deep anguish over the loss of life in the Amarnath tragedy. We don't know exactly how many people have been killed but it seems that many lives have been lost," the former Union minister said.

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah also asked for a probe on how the tents and community kitchens were set up. Farooq Abdullah, while stating that the incident was unfortunate, also demanded a probe into the tragedy and said, "We hope the government will explain what happened and how. The basis on which tents were put up at such a risky place should be investigated. It is the first time tents were placed there. This can be a human error."

Moreover, Congress chief spokesperson of J&K and former MLC, Ravinder Sharma also alleged the state administration is clueless about the number of missing pilgrims in the tragedy.