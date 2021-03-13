Yashwant Sinha Says 'Mamata Offered To Be Hostage During Kandahar'; BJP Scoffs At TMC Jump

New TMC entrant Yashwant Sinha praised the Trinamool chief saying that 'she was always a fighter', after joining the Mamata Banerjee-led party on Saturday, weeks ahead of the polls. The former Union Minister claimed that during the Kandhar hijacking in 1999, then-cabinet minister Mamata Banerjee had offered to be 'taken hostage in exchange for the 190 passengers' freedom'. 83-year-old Yashwant Sinha, who is a vocal Modi-Shah critic, joined TMC in the presence of top TMC leaders Derek O'Brien, Sudip Bandopadhyay, and Subrata Mukherjee at the Trinamool Bhawan in Kolkata.

Yashwant Sinha: 'Mamata Banerjee offered herself as hostage'

"I had worked with Mamataji in Atal Ji's cabinet. During the hijack of Indian Airlines which was taken to Kandahar, Mamata Banerjee offered herself as a hostage in exchange for the freeing of all other passengers. She was ready to sacrifice herself for the country," said Sinha - who quit BJP in 2018. READ | TMC holds protest with black masks, flags in Bengal over alleged attack against CM Mamata

BJP reacts to Sinha's exit

Reacting to his exit, senior BJP leader Tathagatha Roy termed Sinha a 'rejected spent force' and 'good-for nothing'. Similarly, BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya said, "He is a senior person, he liked joining what can be done? BJP gave him so much love and respect, but he likes TMC. He has no knowledge about TMC." On the other hand, former Congress leader Sanjay Jha tweeted that Sinha's entry may be a boost for TMC. Sources state that Sinha may be eyeing a Rajya Sabha seat after Dinesh Trivedi resigned and joined BJP. Sinha's son - Jayant Sinha is a BJP Lok Sabha MP.

Fuming, frustrated, good-for-nothing, rejected spent force Yashwant Sinha has joined Trinamool Congress!

Any port in a storm, Yashwantji? — Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) March 13, 2021

He is a thorough gentleman and a self-made success story like many from Bihar. I have the highest respects for him. @YashwantSinha Ji joining TMC is a shot in the arm for the party. — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) March 13, 2021

Estranged veteran

Sinha has often spoken against the Modi government's policies like the CAA-NRC-NPR, bifurcation of Jammu-Kashmir and took out a 'Gandhi Shanti Yatra' with NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar opposing CAA. Incidentally, Sinha had enjoyed portfolios like Finance and External Affairs in the BJP-led government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee of 1998-2004. Until his abrupt resignation in 2018 with a heavy heart against the Modi-Shah leadership, he was part of a political party that saw its meteoric rise on the plank of the Ayodhya movement. His sidelining in the Modi cabinet was a part of the BJP's new rule of not keeping leaders above 75 years in legislative roles and induct them in 'Margadarshak Mandal'.

The saffron party is gearing for a tough battle in Bengal - aiming to attain more than 200 seats, while not fielding a CM face yet. The BJP had already politically divided Bengal into five parts - North Bengal, Rath Bang (South Western District), Nabadwip, Medinipur and Kolkata, handpicking top leaders to work on booth levels in these regions. With over 65,000 booth committees and 14,000 Shakti Kendra constituted, the BJP has appointed five veterans as central observers - with the final call to be taken by Amit Shah. BJP has also seen an inrush of disgruntled TMC leaders like - Suvendu Adhikari and his two brothers, Rajib Banerjee, Jitendra Tiwari, Vaishali Dalmiya, Dinesh Tiwari and recently Mithun Chakraborty as it eyes to forms its first government in Bengal where Mamata Banerjee holds fort with 194 of the 294-member assembly.