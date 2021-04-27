Yashwant Sinha Slams India For Seeking COVID-19 Aid; Says, 'Vishwa Guru To Vishwa Beggars'

As India struggles amid the second wave of COVID-19, several countries are reaching out and providing India with medical aid to tackle the crisis. Even so, newly-inducted TMC leader and Vice-President Yashwant Sinha has shockingly slammed India for seeking help from other countries. Yashwant Sinha took to Twitter and stated that India, which is otherwise known to provide vaccines, has resorted to 'begging' for medical help. Sinha also stated that the country, which was known as 'Vishwa Guru' has become 'Vishwa Beggars'.

From Vishwa Guru we have become Vishwa Beggars. From vaccine givers we have sunk to begging for medical help. — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) April 27, 2021

Meanwhile, multiple countries have reached out to India by providing it with supplies. Among the countries that have committed assistance to India are United Kingdom, United States, Australia, France and EU, among many others. On Tuesday, India received the first shipment of COVID-19 supplies from the UK after it announced that it will be sending life-saving supplies to battle COVID-19. The UK shipment includes 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators. Additionally, Britain is also gearing up to deliver more than 600 pieces of vital medical equipment. A total of nine airline package loads of supplies, including 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive ventilators, and 20 manual ventilators, as informed by British High Commission in New Delhi.

International cooperation at work! Appreciate the shipment of vital medical supplies from 🇬🇧 including 100 ventilators & 95 oxygen concentrators that arrived early this morning. pic.twitter.com/MBZFwSn4cH — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) April 27, 2021

The Australian government will also be sending ventilators and protective equipment to help India deal with the second wave of COVID-19. The country's Health Minister said that the measures were being taken as a part of immediate support package for India.

"India is literally gasping for oxygen. And while we can assist with the national medical stockpile, their particular request is for assistance with regards to the physical supply of oxygen. That will be one of the things we are looking at, in particular with the states, the minister said, " the federal health minister said, as reported by PTI. "As part of immediate support, package to be announced the federal government also confirmed to send oxygen, ventilators and personal protective equipment (PPE) Kits to India", according to the report confirmed the federal government.

India reports 3,23,144 COVID-19 Cases

India has reported 3,23,144 fresh cases taking the total tally to 1,76,36,307, according to the Union Health Ministry's data at 8 am. The national recovery rate has further dipped to 82.54 per cent. Meanwhile, the death toll increased to 1,97,894 with 2,771 daily new fatalities. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,45,56,209 while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.12 per cent, the data stated.

