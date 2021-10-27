Yechury Hopeful On SC's Order To Form Body For Pegasus Row Probe, Says Truth Will Come Out

As the Apex Court on Wednesday constituted an independent three-member technical committee to oversee the investigation of the Pegasus spyware row, Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPIM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday said that the top court's decision is in the right direction to reveal the truth in the matter.

"Supreme Court decision is in the right direction and we were expecting that the Court would directly ask the government whether you used it or not, and despite asking this question by the top court, then the government is not ready to answer so SC has itself initiated this matter and st up a committee for investigation."

"The SC has clearly said that privacy is the fundamental right and in this way, you violate the constitutional and fundamental rights. We are expecting this committee to tell what is the truth," Yechury added.

Yechury takes dig at centre, seeks committee to do its work

Slamming the Centre, the CPIM leader said, "The government not giving a second affidavit means, the government is guilty. Now, this committee should do its work and tell what is the reality.

The Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana and comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli on Wednesday appointed a technical committee to probe the Pegasus snoop gate allegations. The top court will be hearing the matter again after eight weeks. The technical committee will constitute three members- National Forensic Sciences University Dean Dr Naveen Kumar Chaudhary, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham professor Dr Prabhakaran P and IIT Bombay professor Dr Ashwin Anil Gumaste.

The functioning of this committee will be overseen by retired Supreme Court judge RV Raveendran and will be assisted by ex-IPS officer Alok Joshi and cyber security expert Dr Sundeep Oberoi. The panel has been directed to prepare the report after a thorough inquiry and to place it before the SC expeditiously.

What is the Pegasus spyware row?

The controversy came to the fore when French non-profit Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International accessed a leaked database of 50,000 phone numbers that were allegedly targeted by Pegasus. As per media reports, the Pegasus spyware targeted over 300 Indian mobile numbers including that of 40 journalists, businesspersons, one constitutional authority, three opposition leaders, and two sitting Ministers in the Union government. The database also allegedly contained the numbers of activists who are accused and incarcerated in the Bhima Koregaon case.

The SC bench of CJI NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli's order came on petitions filed by advocate ML Sharma, CPI MP John Brittas, Association for Democratic Reforms founder Jagdeep Chhokar, Narendra Mishra, three journalists, and the Editors Guild of India. In an affidavit filed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on August 16, the Centre categorically rubbished all allegations citing that the pleas are based on unsubstantiated media reports. At the same time, it had agreed to set up a Committee of Experts for probing all aspects of the issue. The SC had reserved its order on September 13 after the Union government refused to file a detailed affidavit in this matter.

