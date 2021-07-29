Yechury, Other Indian Communist Leaders Attend CPC Centenary Event At Chinese Embassy

Even as India remains at loggerheads with China over the latter's aggression and attempts to unilaterally change the status quo across the LAC, the Left brigade in India happily attended the centenary event of the Xi Jinping-led Communist Party of China (CPC).

The event was held virtually on Tuesday, in which CPIM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI General Secretary D Raja participated, the Chinese Embassy in Delhi revealed. Other political leaders who took part in the event were Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP DNV Senthilkumar and G Devarajan, Secretary of Central Committee of the All India Forward Bloc.

Chinese envoy to India Sun Weidong said that more than 600 political parties and political organizations from over 170 countries have sent 1500-plus congratulatory messages and letters on the CPC's centenary, including the CPIM, CPI and the All India Forward Bloc.

Meanwhile, CPI General Secretary D Raja confirmed his participation in the event saying that he conveyed congratulations and greetings to CCP during the event.

"It is an occasion of centenary on the communist Party of China, that was a virtual meeting where I and Sitaram Yechury CPI(M) General Secretary Join with Chinese Envoy in India Sun Weidong, Du Xiaolin, Counselor, Intl Dept, CPC and convey Congratulations and greetings, two days back," D Raja said.

The left brigade is conveying congratulatory messages to the CPC even as China continues to act as an adversary to India even after the Galvan valley violent faceoff which led to the martyrdom of 20 Indian Army personnel including a commanding rank officer. The Chinese Army also suffered 43 casualties in the Galwan valley clash, however, China has refused to reveal the official toll.

The Chinese envoy - who spoke on the Galwan valley incident during the event - said that the frontier troops of both countries have disengaged in the Galwan Valley and the Pangong Lake areas.

"China-India relations are significant to peace and prosperity of the region and the world at large. We should view and treat our bilateral relations from a more comprehensive and long-term perspective," the envoy added.

However, it is for everyone to analyse the priorities of the Left brigade and the Lobby which indulges in cheering the Chinese while India continues to hold its ground diplomatically and at the border.

China's two-faced policy

Although China proposes peace to India, the autocratic Communist regime continues to amass a large number of troops close to the border and yet calls it a normal defence arrangement for "preventing and responding" to "encroachment and threat" on Chinese territory by “relevant country”.

In June, India called out the communist country for its large-scale military deployment at the LAC. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian had then said that the military deployment by China in the western sector along the border is a "normal defence arrangement". Zhao made these comments when asked about External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s recent remarks that the issue relating to the border row is whether Beijing would live up to its written commitments about not deploying a large armed force along the frontier.

Taking strong objection to the large scale military deployment by China, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, "It is well recognised that it has been the Chinese actions over the last year, including amassing of a large number of troops close to border areas in the western sector and trying to unilaterally alter the status quo along the LAC, which have seriously disturbed peace and tranquility in the border areas."

As a precautionary measure to safeguard the sovereignty of the country, India also redirected 50,000 additional troops to the border region, making it roughly two lakh personnel of the Indian Army at the border areas to counter any unilateral attempt to change the status quo.