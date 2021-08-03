Yechury Refutes Ex-envoy To China Vijay Gokhale's 'China Influencing Left Parties' Claim

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday refuted the claims made in the book of former Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale about China using its close connections with the Left parties in India to build an opposition to the Indo-US nuclear deal during the first term of the UPA Government.

According to media reports, the book, 'The Long Game: How the Chinese Negotiate with India', written by Vijay Gokhale, says that China used its "close connections" with domestic Left parties "to build" opposition to the nuclear deal. Denying the allegations, Sitaram Yechury said the Left had opposed the deal to safeguard the interests of the country. He also highlighted that the BJP, which was in Opposition, had also opposed the deal, while rhetorically asking if BJP was also backing China.

"We even did not have any discussion with China. There was not even any need to talk to China. If China was opposing the deal, then why it allowed India a waiver in the Nuclear Supplier Group. In the Nuclear Supplier Group, every decision is taken unanimously. It means China had no objections to the nuclear deal," Yechury told reporters here.

He claimed that the deal was to draw India close to the US as a strategic and military ally while adding that India has become a junior subordinate to the US. He claimed that the world sees India as a "Puppet of America".

"So it is clear that nuclear power was a gimmick to draw India as military and strategic ally of the US. Today, India has become a junior subordinate partner of the US in military and strategic affairs. Our isolation in Afghanistan is testimony to that. Our foreign policy is now integrated with their foreign policy," he said.

"Gokhale sahib has forgotten everything. At that time, BJP, which was in the opposition then, had supported our stand. They (BJP) also voted against the deal in Parliament. Did they do that at China's behest? I do not know what is the agenda behind this? I do not know what the hidden agenda behind the book is. The allegations are completely false," he said.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader Hannan Mollah has slammed the BJP and NDA allies calling them agents of the US and Israel. He claimed that the Left never had any foreign influence, refuting the allegations of Left parties aligning with China.

CPI leader Binoy Viswam asserted that the Left parties are "more patriotic than right-wing politicians".

(With ANI Inputs)

Image Credit: PTI