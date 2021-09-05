Yechury Says CPI-M, Other Left Parties In Farmers' Support; 'Why Is Centre Not Listening?'

In a key development, the Communist Party of India on Sunday assured full support from the left parties to the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three new farm laws and Kisan Mahapanchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. Speaking to ANI, CPI's General Secretary Sitaram Yechury asserted that it was 'unfortunate' that the Central government is not ready to listen to the demands of the farmers.

Sitaram Yechury said, "Our party CPI-M and all the Left parties are in the support of this Mahapanchayat. Our main demand is to repeal the three black laws that were passed in Parliament. Our second demand is minimum support price should be given legally to farmers as per the recommendation of the Swaminathan Commission."

"This farmers movement is growing and spreading all over the country but sadly, the central government is not even ready to negotiate with them. They are our 'Annadatas'. They keep us all alive and the government does not care to listen to them. This kind of merciless government has not been seen in India till date," the CPI-M General Secretary added.

'His party working against the interest of farmers': Sitaram Yechury

Sitaram Yechury also took a moment to talk about the recommendation given by Varun Gandhi to start 're-engaging with the farmers in a respectful manner'. The CPI-M General Secretary said that Varun's recommendation is in line with their demands but his party- the BJP is working against the interest of the farmers.

He is asking for what we have been demanding but why is he in such a party who is working against the farmer's interests?" questioned Yechury.

Varun Gandhi, despite being a BJP MP had earlier in the day said in a tweet, "Lakhs of farmers have gathered in protest today, in Muzaffarnagar. They are our own flesh and blood. We need to start re-engaging with them in a respectful manner: understand their pain, their point of view, and work with them in reaching common ground."

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

