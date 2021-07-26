'Yeddiyurappa Only Quitting CM Post, Not Politics': Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar

In a major development, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa stated on Monday, July 26, that he will resign this afternoon. Karnataka Education Minister K Sudhakar on CM Yediyurappa stepping down said that he was 'surprised'. He also acknowledged the 'illustrious political career' of the senior leader. He added that Yediyurappa is leaving the CM position, not politics.

K Sudhakar on CM Yediyurappa's resignation

Sudhakar stated, "It was a surprise for me. He told me that he may receive a favourable decision from the high command by July 26. We considered his illustrious political career and the efforts that he had made to build this party from the scratch. But we all have to abide by the norms of the party. He is only quitting CM post, not active politics."

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa resigns

At a government function honouring the two-year anniversary of his term, an emotional Yediyurappa announced his decision, breaking down as he reminisced on his journey. The 78-year-old Lingayat strongman wished for the BJP's re-election in Karnataka and at the Centre, and hoped that the Modi-Shah duo will win a third term and lead the country forward.

Yediyurappa wrote on Twitter, "I have worked hard for the party from Shivamogga. Central leaders and Amit shah, Nadda have always loved me and gave me the responsibility. I pray that BJP comes back to power and grows manifold. Modi-shah must win a 3rd term and take the country forward. With the blessing of God, I have achieved this feat in 2 years. Now, I have decided to resign. I will meet the Governor after lunch," said an emotional Yediyurappa at the Vidhan Soudha event commemorating two years of his term."

Karnataka politics

After four cabinet ministers - JC Madhuswamy, MTB Nagaraja, K Sudhakar, and K Gopalaiah - complained about the reshuffled portfolios, Yediyurappa rearranged part of the ministries allocated to the seven newly inducted ministers in January, just days after reshuffling his cabinet. Senior BJP ministers were forced to give up control of numerous key ministries to the new entrants, causing resentment among the Karnataka BJP. Later, BJP MLC H Vishwanath claimed that the Yediyurappa family has been interfering in the government on a regular basis, using his son Vijayendra as an example.

However, after meeting with the high command, Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra described the suspicions of a leadership shift in the state as a 'closed chapter'. Several BJP legislators have accused Yediyurappa of 'interfering in the business of his government', and have predicted a leadership change. On August 26, 2019, Yediyurappa formed his administration with the aid of 16 rebels who defected from the Congress and JDS parties.

