Yediyurappa Aide NR Santosh Refutes Suicide Claims; Slams DK Shivakumar For Seeking Probe

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's aide NR Santosh lashed out at KPCC chief DK Shivakumar for seeking a high-level probe into the former's (Santosh's) alleged suicide attempt and categorically stated that he would never take such a step. NR Santosh, who was rushed to Ramaiah Memorial Hospital on Friday after he was found unconscious at his residence, claimed that he took the wrong medicines leading him to fall unconscious, and dismissed reports of having attempted to take his own life. The Opposition in Karnataka tried to spark controversy by seeking a probe into NR Santosh's alleged attempt to commit suicide, with Congress' DK Shivakumar claiming that he had inside information about the incident.

Speaking to reporters after his discharge on Friday, NR Santosh admitted to consuming sleeping tablets occasionally and said that he had consumed the wrong medicines on that day. Rubbishing reports of attempting such a move due to political pressure, Yediyurappa's political secretary questioned the need for him to do so and said that he 'was not the person who will try to commit suicide' and that he 'take everything as it comes to' him. NR Santosh also hit out at DK Shivakumar and noted that the senior Congress neta had lost his mental balance and was 'blabbering irrationally'. He further asked the Congress party leaders to 'take him to the hospital as soon as possible'.

"That cannot be the reason. In my case, it was never a reason. I am not a person who will try to commit suicide. I take everything as it comes to me," NR Santosh said to reporters on Friday, refuting claims of alleged pressure leading him to attempt suicide.

"He is often seen blabbering irrationally. I have sympathies for him and I request his party leaders to take him to the hospital as soon as possible," he added, slamming DK Shivakumar.

'Don't know why...': Yediyurappa

Following the scare, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa visited NR Santosh who is also his grand-nephew at the Bengaluru hospital late on Friday night. Speaking to the media, Yediyurappa said that his political secretary was receiving 'good treatment' while adding that he had also met him a day before and he seemed 'happy'. The Karnataka CM also added that his grand-nephew is stable and that there is 'nothing to worry'.

"This morning, we walked together for 45 minutes. Even yesterday, I saw he was happy. I don't know why this happened. I don't know what is the reason behind it. I will speak to the members of his family and find out. He is stable now. There is nothing to worry," said BS Yediyurappa.

Who is NR Santosh?

NR Santosh had earlier served CM Yediyurappa as his personal assistant, during his time as Leader of Opposition and BJP's state President after which Santosh was appointed as the CM's political secretary in May 2020. Recently, reports surfaced claiming that NR Santosh was planning to resign from his post citing alleged differences with a few in Yediyurappa's inner circles. Reports also suggest that NR Santosh played an important role during the political turmoil in Karnataka in 2019 when Congress-JD(S) legislators rebelled and camped in Mumbai which later led to the fall of HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government.

