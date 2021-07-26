Yediyurappa Announces Resignation As Karnataka CM After 2 Yr Term; Breaks Down At Event

In a massive development, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on Monday, announced that he will tender his resignation this afternoon. An emotional Yediyurappa announced his decision at a government event marking two years of his term, as he broke down reminiscing his journey. Wishing for BJP's re-election in Karnataka and Centre, the 78-year-old Lingayat strongman hoped that the Modi-shah duo win a 3rd term and take the country forward.

Yediyurappa to resign as CM

"I have worked hard for the party from Shivamogga. Central leaders and Amit shah, Nadda have always loved me and gave me the responsibility. I pray that BJP comes back to power and grows manifold. Modi-shah must win a 3rd term and take the country forward. With the blessing of God, I have achieved this feat in 2 years. Now, I have decided to resign. I will meet the Governor after lunch," said an emotional Yediyurappa at the Vidhan Soudha event commemorating two years of his term.

It has been an honour to have served the state for the past two years. I have decided to resign as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. I am humbled and sincerely thank the people of the state for giving me the opportunity to serve them. (1/2) — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 26, 2021

In contrast, on Sunday, BJP chief JP Nadda said "Karnataka is being governed well. Yediyurappa is handling things in his own way." Refuting the notion of a political crisis in Karnataka, he added, "It is your (media's) thinking. We don't think this way."

Yediyurappa: 'Will follow High Command'

Yediyurappa had already affirmed that he will follow the decision of the BJP High Command and resign if needed. Urging party workers and seers to cooperate, Yediyurappa said that he has been tasked to strengthen the party. The Lingayat leader has received support from Lingayat seers who have urged BJP to retain him and even Congress MLA MB Patil who said that Yediyurappa should be treated with respect as he was 'tall leader of the community'. Recently, Yediyurappa visited PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi and affirmed that the High Command had faith in him.

Rift in Karnataka

In January, days after reshuffling his cabinet, Yediyurappa reorganized some of the portfolios allocated to the seven newly inducted ministers after four cabinet ministers - JC Madhuswamy, MTB Nagaraja, K Sudhakar and K Gopalaiah complained of the reshuffled portfolios. Senior BJP ministers had to let go of several key ministries to the new inductees leading to discontent in the Karnataka BJP camp. Later, BJP MLC H Vishwanath alleged that there is continuous interference of the Yediyurappa family in the govt, naming his son Vijayendra. However, after Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra met with the high command, he termed the speculations of leadership change in the state as a 'closed chapter'. Several BJP MLAs have accused Yediyurappa of 'interfering in the affairs of his cabinet', repeatedly predicting a change in leadership. Yediyurappa formed his government on August 26, 2019 with the help of 16 rebels who switched from Congress & JDS.