Yediyurappa Assures Karnataka CM Bommai Of 'no Interference' In Cabinet Expansion Decision

Assuring Basavaraj Bommai of no interference in the cabinet expansion decision, Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa said that Bommai was free to induct anyone he wants into his Ministry. Basavaraj Bommai was named as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka as he took oath on Wednesday at the Raj Bhavan. Ex-CM BS Yediyurappa had suggested Bommai's name while he passed on his post.

'Aim is to strengthen organisation'

On being asked about the cabinet expansion, Yediyurappa said, "Bommai has to go to Delhi to meet the PM and central leaders. Once he comes back, Bommai will decide. I will not interfere in anything. Whomever Basavaraj Bommai feels appropriate, he has the complete freedom to induct them into his cabinet and work. I will not interfere."

"The aim is to strengthen the organisation, win 135-140 seats in the next assembly election and bring the party back to power," he added.

The former CM said that in the coming days, without any power or position he wants to do good work. Yediyurappa also appreciated Bommai's cabinet decisions regarding a scholarship programme for farmers' children and an increase in pension for senior citizens, widows and disabled, under social security schemes.

Possible delay in expansion?

Meanwhile, indicating that expansion of his cabinet may take some time, Bommai on Thursday said he will discuss it with the party's central leadership. Bommai, who was elected as the new leader of the BJP legislature party on Tuesday, following Yediyurappa's resignation, took charge as the new Chief Minister on Wednesday. Responding to a question on senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar's decision not to be part of the new cabinet, the Lingayat strong man said, "he (Shettar) came to me and spoke to me. He said he will not continue in the new cabinet as he wants to make way for youngsters."

Karnataka Cabinet Expansion

Bommai, who was elected as the new leader of the BJP legislature party on Tuesday, following B.S. Yeddyurappa's resignation took oath as the Chief Minister on Wednesday. Expanding the Ministry will be the first big challenge before the new Chief Minister as he navigates through the cabinet formation exercise by maintaining a balance between factions within the ruling BJP. Ending months of speculation over his exit, Yediyurappa on Monday stepped down as the Chief Minister, coinciding with his government completing two years in office. Noting that he has discussed with Sangh Parivar leaders developmental works and other issues, the former CM said after Ganesh Chaturthi (September 10) he has decided to visit a district every week, tour there, organise party workers meetings and identify suitable candidates, where they don't have one.

