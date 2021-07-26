Yediyurappa Tenders Resignation As Karnataka CM; Asserts 'no One Pressurised Me To Resign'

On Monday, BS Yediyurappa formally tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Karnataka to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot who in turn accepted it. As per sources, Gehlot has asked him to continue as the caretaker CM until his successor takes the oath. Addressing the media outside the Raj Bhawan, Yediyurappa thanked the BJP top brass for giving him the opportunity to serve as the CM even after completing 75 years of age.

Most importantly, the BJP leader stressed that he resigned on his own volition and not as per any instruction from the high command as perceived. Moreover, he maintained that he will continue to work for the welfare of the people of Karnataka. Sources told Republic TV that the saffron party is likely to rush observers to the state.

BS Yediyurappa remarked, "I want to thank PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and all-India president Nadda for giving me the opportunity to serve the people of Karnataka as the Chief Minister for two years. They have given me an opportunity even after 75 years. In the last two years, because of my blessings, I am able to work as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. For that, I will be grateful to the Prime Minister, Home Minister and the all-India president. The people of Karnataka have blessed me like anything."

"Nobody pressurised me to resign. I did it on my own so that someone else can take over as CM after the completion of 2 years of govt. I'll work to bring BJP back in power in the next election. I've not given the name of anyone who should succeed me," he added.

We will work under whoever has been selected as the new CM by the (BJP) high command. I will give my 100% and my supporters will also give their 100%. There is no need to make any inference of dissatisfaction: Outgoing Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa pic.twitter.com/1CTEhAqxvG — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021

Opposition to Yediyurappa

After BJP won 12 out of the 15 by-elections conducted in December 2019, BJP managed to get a simple majority in the Karnataka Assembly. However, Yediyurappa faced problems in expanding the Cabinet and allocating portfolios. For instance, he had to redistribute ministerial portfolios multiple times after many Ministers expressed their disgruntlement.

On April 1, Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa met the Governor and submitted a 5-page letter on ”serious lapses and authoritarian way of running the administration” by the Chief Minister. Meanwhile, some leaders such as MLC H Vishwanath have alleged that there is continuous interference of the Yediyurappa family in the government. Speculations about his ouster started doing the rounds after he visited the national capital recently where he met PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP president JP Nadda.