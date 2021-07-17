Yediyurappa Heads To Delhi Amid Resignation Buzz; Congress Says Karnataka BJP 'unstable'

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday amid factionalism within the party and rumours about his resignation. After his meeting with the top brass, Yediyurappa avered that all is well in the party and that Amit Shah asked him to 'work hard to return to power in the state.

Taking a jibe at the Karnataka government, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said the BJP is unstable in the state. He said the MLAs and ministers have been openly speaking of ousting the Chief Minister, which is affecting its governance.

"BJP is unstable in the state. Their MLAs and ministers are openly speaking of ousting the CM. I don't think this has been a situation in any state. It's been going for 7-8 months. It's affecting state governance and the administration. The officers are confused whether to obey the orders or not," Kharge told the media on Saturday.

BS Yediyurappa also dismissed rumours about his resignation, saying it is not at all true. "They (Amit Shah, Nadda) gave me blessings and assurance. They gave me full confidence and a big responsibility for building the party. They are very happy with me. The situation of me resigning has not arisen. Nobody has asked me to resign. These speculations are fake and baseless," he said.

Yediyurappa meets PM Modi

On Friday, Yediyurappa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed pending state works, including the Mekedatu project across river Cauvery. the meeting came at a time political circles are abuzz with speculations of Yediyurappa being replaced as the chief minister.

Repeated open remarks by some disgruntled leaders within the Karnataka BJP targeting him and his family with accusations of corruption and interference in the administration have embarrassed the party and the government, despite warnings of disciplinary action by the leadership.

Another section of the party is demanding the replacement of Yediyurappa (79) citing his age and the need of projecting a new CM face ahead of assembly polls in 2023.

(With inputs from agency)