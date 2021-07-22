'Yediyurappa Is My Leader But...': K Sudhakar Hints At Unpredictable July 26 In Karnataka

Amid speculations of a change in leadership in Karnataka, Minister Dr. K Sudhakar while affirming that he considers BS Yediyurappa as his leader, added that he has the utmost regard for the principles and ideologies of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The statement of the Health Minister of the State hints that he would go with the likely decision of the saffron party to oust BS Yediyurappa as the Chief Minister of the State. The ouster, if at all, is expected to take place in the July 26 meeting called by the party to mark 2 years of Yediyurappa's government.

BS Yediyurappa says 'will go with the decision of the party'

Earlier in the day, BS Yediyurappa addressed the matter. "I will follow whatever JP Nadda will decide. It is my duty to bring back BJP to power," he said pointing out that he has not yet been asked to resign from the Chief Ministerial post. "When the directions come, I'll quit and work for the party. I have not recommended any name. The party high command has not said anything to me. Let's see what will happen after July 26," he added.

While the fear of being dethroned looms over his head, BS Yediyurappa asked the leaders of the party to co-operate, act in accordance with party ethics and not indulge in protests, which according to him would bring embarrassment to the BJP. Taking to his official Twitter handle, he wrote," I am privileged to be a loyal worker of the BJP. It is my utmost honour to serve the party with the Highest Standards of Ethics & Behaviour. I urge everyone to act in accordance with party ethics & not indulge in protests/indiscipline that is disrespectful & embarrassing for party."

Yediyurappa's future in limbo

After BJP won 12 out of the 15 by-elections conducted in December 2019, BJP managed to get a simple majority in the Karnataka Assembly. However, Yediyurappa has faced problems in expanding the Cabinet and allocating portfolios. For instance, he had to redistribute ministerial portfolios multiple times after many Ministers expressed their disgruntlement.

On April 1, Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa met the Governor and submitted a 5-page letter on ”serious lapses and authoritarian way of running the administration” by the Chief Minister. Meanwhile, some leaders such as MLC H Vishwanath have alleged that there is continuous interference of the Yediyurappa family in the government. Speculations about his ouster started doing the rounds after he visited the national capital last week where he met PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP national president JP Nadda.

After his meetings on July 17, the Karnataka Chief Minister asserted, "So far, no one has asked me to resign. If there is any such news, there is no value to it". However, a change is likely in the offing as the BJP legislature party meeting is likely to be convened very soon.