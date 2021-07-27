Yediyurappa Issues 1st Response On Basavaraj Bommai As Next K'taka CM, Reveals Future Plan

Shortly after Basavaraj Bommai was named as the next Karnataka Chief Minister, former CM BS Yediyurappa spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network. Breaking his silence after the BJP Legislature meet, Yediyurappa underlined that he himself proposed Bommai's name to the Party and he was then elected unanimously to lead Karnataka as the next Chief Minister.

It is pertinent to note here that previously, in several interactions, Bommai strongly indicated that Yediyurappa would not be replaced as the Karnataka CM. Yediyurappa tendered his resignation from the post on Monday.

'I myself proposed his name'

On being asked what he thought about the new Chief Minister of Karnataka, Yediyurappa said that he himself proposed Basavaraj Bommai as the leader of the legislative party. He stated, "All the MLAs and leaders unanimously accepted the proposal. The next step comprised of meeting the Governor who would further acknowledge Bommai as Chief Minister of Karnataka." The former CM also expressed that he was 'very happy' with the decision of the Party. When asked about his future plans for the Party, Yediyurappa conjectured that he would now work as a Party Cadre.

#BREAKING | Basavaraj Bommai's name as the next CM was a unanimous choice. I myself proposed his name for the post. I will work as a Party cadre now: Former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa speaks to Republic



Tune in to watchhttps://t.co/jghcakh6lP pic.twitter.com/ArqhYnv5bX — Republic (@republic) July 27, 2021

Yediyurappa's resignation

BS Yediyurappa announced his resignation on Monday while addressing an event that marked the completion of two years of his government. Speculations about his ouster gained momentum after visiting the national capital recently. He met PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP president JP Nadda.

Reminiscing his journey, the BJP leader expressed hope that the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo will get a 3rd successive term at the Centre and take the country forward. While Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot accepted Yediyurappa's resignation, he has been asked to continue as the CM on an interim basis until alternative arrangements are made. While resigning, the ex-CM made it very clear that he resigned at his own will and didn't make a judgement as per the instruction of the high command.