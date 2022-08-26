Yediyurappa Meets Nadda In Delhi After Induction In Parliamentary Board; Extends Gratitude

Senior Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met the saffron party's national president JP Nadda, in the national capital on August 26. Earlier, he also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is his first visit to Delhi after his recent induction into the BJP's Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee.

After his meeting with Nadda, Yediyurappa addressed the media and said, "I've discussed in detail with JP Nadda the Karnataka political situation & requested him to come to state frequently as in 8 months we're going to face elections in the state. Nothing as such was discussed on the election of Karnataka BJP chief."

The Karnataka BJP strongman also took to Twitter and expressed gratitude to the party national president for including him in the BJP's Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee. He said, "I met Mr JP Nadda, the national president of our party, today in New Delhi. I thank him for giving me the opportunity to serve in the higher committees of the party. Important issues including party organisation in the state were discussed in detail with Naddaji."

BJP Announces New 11-member Parliamentary Board

On August 17, BJP announced an 11-member Parliamentary party board. The newly constituted board will be headed by National President Jagat Prakash Nadda and will also consist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The new additions include BS Yediyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal, K Laxman, Sudha Yadav, BL Santosh, Satyanarayan Jatiya, Iqbal Singh Lalpura. Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan have been removed.

The Saffron party also constituted a 15-member Central Election Committee that will also be headed by JP Nadda and includes PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, BS Yediyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal, K Laxman, Sudha Yadav, BL Santosh, Satyanarayan Jatiya, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Bhupendra Yadav, Devendra Fadnavis, Om Mathur.

