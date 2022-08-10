Putting an end to speculation for the moment, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa confirmed that there will be no leadership change in the state in the run-up to the 2023 elections. Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa affirmed that incumbent CM Basavaraj Bommai will continue his term for the next 8 months, and vowed to prevent the Congress from dethroning the BJP in 2023.

"There are rumours there will be changes in the Chief Minister. Such a question will not arise, Bommai will continue as CM for the next 8 months. He will remain the CM for this period, Congress speaks many things. Second, next election also we will get an absolute majority and form the government. At any cost, we will not allow Congress to come to power," he said.

The Lingyat strongman's resignation had paved the way for a new BJP government led by Basavaraj Bommai in 2021. Bommai is also a Lingayat leader. Signalling the end of his career in electoral politics this year, Yediyurappa confirmed that he will not contest the 2023 assembly elections from the Shikaripura constituency. His younger son and party's state vice president, BY Vijayendra, will be contesting the polls in his place from Shikaripura, which the ex-CM won a historic eight times.

Congress stirs speculation of CM change

Yediyurappa's clarification comes after the Congress in a series of tweets speculated about Chief Minister Bommai's ouster and even dubbed him a 'puppet CM'. The party claimed that the BJP was looking at installing a 'third CM' and said that Bommai was 'counting hours to leave the chair.'

"When the State is suffering, it is power-play for the BJP. Instead of providing relief to the people suffering from floods at a war footing, the BJP in Karnataka is looking at installing its third Chief Minister. Whenever the State is in distress, the BJP begins its power game," Karnataka Congress tweeted.

"Despite efforts, 'Keshava Krupa' (RSS State headquarters here) never accepted Bommai who is from the Janata Parivar as the Sangh Parivari...whether this attempt to change 'puppet CM' Bommai is to follow your tradition of having 3 CMs?" asked the Congress.

Notably, rumours had first surfaced after former BJP MLA B Suresh Gowda indicated that the high command will take a call on replacing the Chief Minister and other matters in the interest of the party to sweep the 2023 elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state had only added fuel to the rumours.