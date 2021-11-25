Yediyurappa Reveals BJP-JD(S) Tie-up Plans For Legislative Council Elections: Reports

Ahead of the upcoming legislative council elections in Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have now hinted at a possible tie-up with the Janata Dal-Secular JD(S). Former state Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday hinted that the party could join hands with JD(S) for the 25 seats in the local election. The legislative council polls in Karnataka are scheduled for December 10.

Yediyurappa was addressing an election rally at Santhebennuru and Channagiri in favour of Shimoga-Davangere candidate DS Arun, when he made the comments on a possible tie-up. The former CM said that the party will soon decide on joining hands with the JD(S). According to reports, he said that the BJP would shortly put in a request to the HD Deve Gowda-led party for their support in the polls. Furthermore, Yediyurappa claimed that the BJP will gain an absolute majority in the legislative council and said that the ‘BJP wave’ was still active in the state.

The former CM also said that the victory in the polls will boost the confidence of the party workers. Currently, all major leaders and party representatives have started campaigning for the party candidates in the state. Yediyurappa, during his address, also attacked Congress and said that the opposition party ‘collapsed’ in India and ‘BJP is the only answer’ for voters. The biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council from 20 Local Authorities' Constituencies for 25 seats is now scheduled for December 10. The election is being held due to the retirement of sitting members.

Yediyurappa assures victory in 2023

BJP won the Sindgi Assembly seat in the by-elections on November 2. Reacting to the victory, former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa said that the party did not expect to win with such a huge number of votes. He also stated that BJP would win 140 seats in the 2023 state Assembly polls. Former CM Yediyurappa was quoted by ANI saying, "We have won Sindgi Assembly seat by 30,000 margins. We never expected to win with such a huge margin. Our defeat in Hangal will be discussed in the party meeting. The BJP would win 140 seats in the 2023 Assembly elections." BJP won the Sindgi assembly segment, but lost the Hangal seat to Congress, in the bypolls held on October 30.

Image: PTI