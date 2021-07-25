Yediyurappa Rules Out Divide In Karnataka BJP; Has 'no Idea' Why They Want To Change CM

Indicating that his possible exit from office is on the cards, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Sunday that he will take 'an appropriate decision' on his post, once he receives directions from the BJP High Command. He also ruled out any divide in the Karnataka BJP or in the Party High Command, with regards to his position.

"There is absolutely no divide (in the party). Nadda is the BJP President. Will do as asked by the party," Yediyurappa told the media.

The 78-year-old Lingayat strongman also assured that he will continue to work for the BJP for another 10 to 25 years in Karnataka. When asked the reason behind the leadership change, he replied, "I don't know why they want to change the CM."

Earlier, Yediyurappa stated that he is expecting directions from the BJP High Command by Sunday evening and that he will take an appropriate decision on whether to continue his tenure. Reiterating that he will respect any decision of the central leadership, the CM said he was "content and satisfied" and would not cross the disciplinary line.

"I got most of the positions in the party which no one else might have got in Karnataka, for which I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and party president JP Nadda", Yediyurappa said.

The Lingayat strongman said his only target would be to work hard for the next two years and bring the BJP back to power in Karnataka, where Assembly elections are due in 2023. Yediyurappa also agreed with BJP national general secretary CT Ravi's statement that everyone in the party is an ordinary worker and he would abide by the party's instruction.

"He is 100 percent right. We will not exceed the disciplinary line. We have been following it and would do so in the future as well", the Karnataka CM said. Questioned about the possibility of a Dalit Chief Minister replacing him, Yediyurappa said, "I'm not the one to decide about it, it is for the high command to decide. Let's first see what decision they will take today."

Change of guard in Karnataka?

For the last two days, a number of seers from various mutts have been thronging the CM's residence in Bengaluru as a sign of solidarity amid speculation that he will be replaced as the CM tomorrow. It is perceived that the political and religious leaders of the Lingayat community which is BJP's main support base in the state are firmly against any change of guard.

Evading questions on replacing BS Yediyurappa as the next Karnataka CM, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that they were speculations, but did not deny it.

Indicating that Monday might be his last day in office, Yediyurappa had recently said that based on instructions that the central leaders will give him a message on Sunday and he will get on with "his work" from Monday. Notably, his government will complete two years in office on July 26.