Yediyurappa Says 'Amit Shah Asked Me To Work Hard To Come Back To Power In Karnataka'

Amid the factionalism within the Karnataka BJP, CM BS Yediyurappa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi on Saturday. After his meeting, the Karnataka CM avered that all was well between him and the top brass and revealed that Amit Shah had told him to 'work hard to return to power' in the state. Yediyurappa shared that Nadda and Shah were 'very happy' with him and had told him to take responsibility of strengthening the saffron party for the next term.

"They gave me blessings and assurance. They gave me full confidence and big responsibility of building the party. They are very happy with me. The situation of me resigning has not arisen. Nobody has asked me to resign. These speculations are fake and baseless," said Yediyurappa.

"He (Shah) asked me to work hard to come back to power in Karnataka and also we must win more seats in the Lok Sabha elections. Home Minister said that we will win 100% in UP and in Karnataka, we have a bright future. He said to take the responsibility of strengthening the party in Karnataka. I assure you I will not step back and will take complete responsibility," Yediyurappa told the media after his meeting with Amit Shah.

Yediyurappa confirms 'no resignation'

A day earlier, Yediyurappa met with PM Narendra Modi at his 7 Lok Kayan Marg residence in Delhi and discussed the hotly contested Mekedatu Dam, seeking the Centre's nod. Refuting any leadership change in Karnataka, Yediyurappa confirmed that he had not resigned from his post and that there was no change in guard in Karnataka.

When asked if he has tendered his resignation, Yediyurappa said, "Why? Not at all, not at all, not at all.." He added, "I met with PM yesterday and we discussed Karnataka's development. I am coming again to Delhi on 1st week of next month".

Called on @BJP4India National President Shri @JPNadda ji in New Delhi today. Discussed on various matters including further strengthening the party's prospects in Karnataka ahead of 2023 general elections. pic.twitter.com/CwFq2mCrJy — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 17, 2021

Karnataka BJP infighting

Yediyurappa's meeting with the BJP high command comes amid reports of dissent within the party in Karnataka after a faction of the Karnataka BJP MLAs alleged 'constant interference' of Yediyurappa's family in the functioning of the state government. Karnataka Tourism Minister CP Yogeeshwara in a statement last month said that instead of the Chief Minister, his son has been ruling and controlling the Ministries of the state. However, after Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra met with the high command, he termed the speculations of leadership change in the state as a 'closed chapter'. Meanwhile, select MLAs continue to claim that the party's high command would replace Yediyurappa as CM by Dussehra and that there were other capable 'elephants and tigers' who could take over.