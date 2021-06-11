Yediyurappa Says He'll Be Karnataka CM For 2 More Years; Claims BJP Support Amid Bickering

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has put an end (for now) to the controversy regarding a possible change in leadership over the position he occupies. In fact, upholding the BJP Karnataka in-charge's statement, Yediyurappa says that he will remain in power for 2 years (presumably till the 2023 Karnataka elections).

Arun Singh, who is the BJP's Karnataka in-charge, has said 'there is no question of leadership change. It does not arise and Yediyurappa will remain CM for the next two years and complete the term. Where does that question arise? It has been clarified that Yediyurappa will continue for the remaining two years and with the cooperation of everyone I will focus on development and tour across the state and will make honest efforts to do a good job.'

Yediyurappa stated on his own position - 'Hundred per cent, when our Karnataka in-charge has said there is no change for the remaining two years and good work is happening under my leadership, my responsibility has increased. I will put more effort and honestly work for the next two years, and try to live up to the trust shown in me by PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

This comes a day after former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that the BJP has not taken action against those party leaders who spoke against Yediyurappa, which itself was based on the ongoing speculations about whether Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa would be ousted, or whether he may resign, some of which has been ongoing for some time now. Terming the Chief Minister and the BJP high command in the state 'weak', Siddaramaiah demanded a leadership change. BJP state in-charge Arun Singh had said that there is no change in the Chief Minister's post. However, Siddaramaiah had said that there's no smoke without fire.

'Yediyurappa is a weak CM': Siddaramaiah

"Both the Chief Minister and the BJP high command in Karnataka are weak. Arun Singh said don't talk about change then why is there no action against those who spoke against BS Yediyurappa and are demanding leadership change? Yeddyurappa is a weak Chief Minister. And instead of taking action, the party high command is trying to cover it. When Yediyurappa is weak, what else the high command will be?" Siddaramaiah questioned.

'Why no action taken by BJP?': Siddaramaiah

"We have not insisted to replace Yediyurappa. I was told that there is a discussion going on over CM change in Delhi. If the Chief Minister does not change, why has the BJP High Command not taken action against MLAs Basanagowda Patil Yatnal, Arvind Bellad, Vishwanath, Renukacharya and Minister Yogeshwar even after their statements against Yediyurappa?" he added.

On Thursday, Karnataka Revenue Minster R Ashoka said that the Chief Minister's chair is "perfectly occupied" after some BJP leaders speculated about the resignation of CM Yediyurappa.

'Will Resign If BJP High Command Says So': Karnataka CM Yeddyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said that he was ready to resign from his post if the party High Command wishes so. Yediyurappa said that there were several alternatives to him in BJP, saying he did not wish to criticize any of his peers who were rebelling against him. Yediyurappa has been facing dissent in his ranks since the cabinet expansion in January.

"I will resign the day party high command asks me to quit. I do not speak about the rumours and the speculation created by some of the ministers and legislator. High command has given me the opportunity - I am trying to utilise it and I am trying to serve the people. I do not want to comment on the rumours of whoever speaks against me. If my high command wants me to resign, I will resign. I myself am involved in working for the development of the state," he added.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: ANI)