Yediyurappa Says PM Modi, Amit Shah & JP Nadda To Take Final Decision On Shikarpura Seat

On July 23, a day after BS Yediyurappa stated that he would vacate the Shikaripura seat for his son Vijayendra, the former Karnataka CM has now stated that the final decision rests with Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party President (BJP) JP Nadda.

While speaking to the media on Saturday, Yediyurappa added that even though he can only give suggestions and not demand anything from the Bharatiya Janata Party's top brass, he will still consider the decision of the above-mentioned leaders as final, in relation to the Shikarpura seat.

The BJP leader also expressed the confidence he has in his party for the upcoming elections by saying,"We will form the government in the state again."

BS Yediyurappa to vacate Shikaripura seat for son Vijayendra ahead of 2023 polls

On Friday July 22, BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, confirmed that he will not contest the upcoming Assembly elections from the Shikaripura constituency. Announcing the same, he also stated that his younger son and party's state vice president, BY Vijayendra, will be contesting the polls in his place. Notably, Vijayendra has always been seen as the former chief minister's political heir apparent.

While addressing a public gathering at Anjanapura in Shikaripura taluk on Friday, Yediyurappa said that he won't contest the upcoming elections and further appealed to all to extend support to his son, Vijayendra.

“I’m not contesting, Vijayendra will be contesting from Shikaripura. I pray to the people of Shikaripura with folded hands to make him victorious with a margin bigger than mine,” he said.

In July 2020, Vijayendra was chosen to serve as the party's vice president. Prior to that, he was named the general secretary of the BJP's youth wing shortly after being turned down for a party nomination to compete in the Assembly elections in May 2018 from the Mysuru district of Varuna.

His stakes in the party grew as he was widely recognised as having been instrumental in the BJP's historic victories in the by-elections held in the K R Pet and Sira Assembly constituencies in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

(With inputs from ANI)