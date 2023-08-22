Yediyurappa Tasked With Fending Off 'Operation Hasta' At Karnataka BJP Core Committee Meet

The Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party is determined to put up a strong fight to counter the so-called 'Operation Hasta' -- an attempt by the ruling Congress to bring in BJP leaders into its fold, party sources say. At a strategy meeting of the party core committee held recently, the BJP is said to have decided to prioritise morale of its cadre and to take them into confidence. BS Yediyurappa, Lingayat strongman and former chief minister, is said to have been tasked with holding talks with BJP MLAs who have left the party recently, including Somashekar.

The BJP's attempt to fight off 'Operation Hasta' comes at a time when several big leaders of the saffron party have been holding meetings with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM and the chief engineer of Congress' victory in Karnataka DK Shivakumar. ST Somashekhar, a BJP MLA, recently met the chief minister. BJP leaders Ayanur Manjunath and Katta Subramanya Naidu met the deputy chief minister recently.

'All are welcome': DK Shivakumar

Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar inducted 70-100 BJP workers from the Yeshwantpur Assembly constituency on August 21, most of them supporters of ST Somashekhar. Speaking to the media, the Karnataka deputy CM said, "We will not stop anyone from joining our party. I had entrusted several leaders of bringing back our supporters who had joined the BJP and that has happened today. This is only the beginning and all are welcome."

What's BJP doing to counter 'Operation Hasta'?

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "The issue of ST Somashekhar switching parties and other speculations were discussed at the core committee meeting. We have assured he has and they will be resolved. BS Yediyurappa will also hold talks with him." One of the main issues the BJP is trying to resolve is what is being called the 'origin vs migrant' debate -- referring to a contestation between leaders who have been with the BJP for years versus those who had moved to the party from the Congress.

According to sources, it was decided at the core committee meeting that the state leadership of the BJP will insist upon the high command to select a leader of opposition and a president of the party. Sources said senior leaders of the party are of the opinion that the ruling party will soon make a huge hue and cry over there being no leader of opposition within BJP and that many make them seek like soft targets.

Speaking to Republic, BJP leader CT Ravi said, "The core committee meeting deliberated on various issues including current politics, organisational issues, upcoming teacher and graduate constituencies, BBMP, taluk panchayat and Lok Sabha elections."