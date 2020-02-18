Yediyurappa Thanks His Counterpart For Initiating Action Against Dumpers Of Bio Wastes

On Tuesday, Yediyurappa thanked his Kerala counterpart, Pinarayi Vijayan for initiating action against those dumping bio-medical and bio-wastes in Karnataka's districts from the neighbouring State of Kerala. The Karnataka Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, has taken a serious note of the reported illegal dumping of bio-waste for years from adjoining Kerala districts Mysuru, Kodagu, and Chamaranjnagar. Both States are seen fighting over this issue for a long time.

In a recent statement, he said, "First I would like to thank Kerala Chief Minister Pinnarayi Vijayan for his prompt reaction and response to initiate legal action against the dumpers of bio-medical and bio-waste in our districts neighboring Kerala."

After the reports pointing at 20 major healthcare establishments in Kerala consisting of biomedical treatment and disposal facilities, the Kerala State Pollution Control Board had come forward to accept their lack of facilities. The Karnataka Chief Minister has taken a serious note of the reports in a section of media on alleged dumping of bio-medical waste and bio-waste by people from Kerala.

"I have directed deputy commissioners of concerned districts, environment department, and pollution control board to take stock of the situation and check surreptitious activities of individuals and agencies from Kerala who are indulging in this illegal activity. I have also directed the officials to prevent the use of this bio-medical waste by Jaggery units as fuel," Yediyurappa added.

Karnataka has been facing the issue of dumping of biowaste for a long time from Kerala. With statements from both the chief ministers, hope the elongated and a disputed issue paves an end. The chief minister has assured actions against such ill-legal activities with the process of checking starting soon. With states keeping an eye on the correct disposal of biowaste, its time for the state of Kerala to take action against the dumpers of bio-medical and bio-wastes.

