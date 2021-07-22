Yediyurappa To Abide By BJP High Command's Decision Amid Ouster Buzz; Assuages Supporters

Amid rumours of him being replaced as the Karnataka CM, BS Yediyurappa affirmed that he will abide by the instructions of the BJP high command. Speaking to the media on Thursday, he hinted at a political development might take place after July 26, the day on which a special programme will take place to commemorate the achievements of his government. The BJP stalwart reiterated, "High command decision is my decision".

Yediyurappa remarked, "After liking my work they gave me a chance to be in power post 75 years of age, they allowed me to be in power till 78. Nobody should be involved in any kind of protest". Observing that he is determined to bring the party back to power in Karnataka in 2023, he expressed gratitude towards the mutts and pontiffs for supporting him.

These remarks come in the wake of growing support for the CM from the political and religious leaders of the Lingayat community. For instance, seers from a number of mutts and Congress MLAs MB Patil and Shamanur Shivashankarappa have openly backed Yediyurappa to continue as the Chief Minister. A day earlier, Yediyurappa urged all his supporters to not indulge in protests that are "disrespectful and embarrassing" for BJP.

There is an event on 26th (July) on completion of 2 years of our govt here. After this, I will follow whatever JP Nadda will decide. It is my duty to bring back BJP to power. I urge party workers & seers to cooperate: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa pic.twitter.com/gLVbvFarTE — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2021

Yediyurappa's future in limbo

After BJP won 12 out of the 15 by-elections conducted in December 2019, BJP managed to get a simple majority in the Karnataka Assembly. However, Yediyurappa has faced problems in expanding the Cabinet and allocating portfolios. For instance, he had to redistribute ministerial portfolios multiple times after many Ministers expressed their disgruntlement.

On April 1, Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa met the Governor and submitted a 5-page letter on ”serious lapses and authoritarian way of running the administration” by the Chief Minister. Meanwhile, some leaders such as MLC H Vishwanath have alleged that there is continuous interference of the Yediyurappa family in the government. Speculations about his ouster started doing the rounds after he visited the national capital last week where he met PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP national president JP Nadda.