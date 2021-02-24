Yediyurappa Vows He Won't Allow Tamil Nadu To Use Cauvery's Surplus Water Amid New Project

In the latest development, Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa has vowed not to allow Tamil Nadu to divert and use surplus water from the river Cauvery, reigniting the row between the two states. Yediyurappa's remarks come after the TN govt led by EPS laid the foundation stone for a 262 km long Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar interlinking project valued at Rs 14,440 crore. The purpose of the interlinking project is to meet drinking water needs for the people of Tamil Nadu from the surplus water arising from floods. Reacting to Tamil Nadu's move, Yediyurappa revealed that the Karnataka government would be filing objections with the Union government on this matter.

READ | Sasikala Tells Jayalalithaa Supporters To Unite & Help AIADMK Win; Doesn't Mention EPS-OPS

Speaking to reporters on Monday, CM Yediyurappa categorically stated that the Karnataka govt will not allow Tamil Nadu to use the surplus water and vowed to take strong measures to protect the interests of the state. Karnataka's Irrigation Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi informed that the Centre will be apprised of Tamil Nadu's project and said that an all-party meet would be convened soon to discuss the matter. Karnataka's Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah called for Tamil Nadu's 'illegal project' to be stopped at once and urged CM Yediyurappa to intervene. The two states have a history of disputes arising from the usage of River Cauvery and it has often led to violent protests from either side.

READ | PM Modi Remembers Ex-TN CM Jayalalithaa On Birth Anniversary; Sasikala Pays Floral Tribute

TN govt lays foundation stone for interlinking project

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the first phase of the Rs 14,400 crore Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar river interlinking project, aimed at diverting over 6,000 cubic ft of surplus water to drier areas in the southern parts of the state. Chief Minister K Palaniswami laid the foundation stone for the first phase, to be taken up at an estimated Rs 6,941 crore, along with his deputy O Panneerselvam at Kunnathur in this district. They participated at the 'bhumi puja' (ground breaking ceremony) held for the project. The total 262 km project envisages diverting surplus water in Cauvery to Gundar river through a canal and the first of the three phases will cover about 118 km, the government said, adding Cauvery, South Vellar, Vaigai and Gundar rivers will be interlinked in this major intra-state water project.

Upon completion, 6,300 cubic ft of surplus water realised during 'flood times' will be diverted and will help in increase in groundwater in southern districts and also help them meet their drinking water requirements. Tiruchirappalli, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram and Karur will gain from the initiative as over 1,000 lakes and one lakh plus acres of land in these districts will benefit, the government said.

READ | Karnataka Not Closing Kerala Border; Only Mandating COVID-19 Negative Report: Deputy CM

READ | Centre Asks Maharashtra & Kerala To Ramp Up Covid Testing; States Account For 77% Caseload