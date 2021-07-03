Yediyurappa Writes To Stalin Over Divergent Stands On Mekedatu Project; Calls For Talks

With a request to not oppose the Mekedatu project, Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa on Saturday wrote a letter to his counterpart in Tamil Nadu MK Stalin. Guaranteeing that the project, which aims to provide drinking water to Karnataka will not adversely affect the farming communities of Tamil Nadu, he asserted that it will in fact be beneficial for both the states. Yediyurappa suggested Stalin to not take any action in haste and requested him to call for a bilateral meeting in the presence of concerned officials to address issues and clear all apprehensions.

Yediyurappa writes to Stalin

In the letter, Yediyurappa explained to Stalin the aim and objective of the project. "The Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum-drinking water project is contemplated with an objective to regulate the flow of water to Tamil Nadu, so as to generate 400 MW of power and to additionally utilize 4.75 tmc of water for meeting drinking and domestic water needs," he wrote.

Having said that, he outlined that not taking into consideration, the Tamil Nadu government has already filed a Miscellaneous Application before the Hon'ble Supreme Court, against the said project. He also mentioned that in the meanwhile, the Government of Karnataka has also filed a necessary application before the Government of India, seeking approval for Terms of Reference (ToR) to conduct Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) studies.

Reminding that Tamil Nadu had not entered into any kind of negotiations nor secured consent from the Government of Karnataka for two of its own planned two Hydro-Power Projects - the Kundah pumped storage Hydro-Electric Project and the Sillahalla pumped storage Hydro-Electric Project in Bhavani sub-basin of Cauvery basin, he asserted that it would be the best interest of both the states if the project is allowed to pass without any obstruction.

"In order to address issues, if any, it is suggested that a bilateral meeting could also be held in the presence of concerned officials to clear all apprehensions," he said.

Mekadatu Project

The Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir and Drinking Water Project involves construction of a balancing reservoir across Cauvery near Mekedatu in Karnataka. While the project cost is estimated at Rs 9,000 crore, the proposal is aimed at providing drinking water facilities to the Bengaluru Metropolitan region and its surrounding areas (4.75 TMC) and generate 400 MW of power as an additional benefit.

Tamil Nadu had all along strongly opposed the project and approached the Supreme Court as well saying any dam proposal by upper riparian states in the Cauvery basin would deprive the state's delta farmers of their rightful share of water.