Yediyurappa's Exit Delayed? BJP Chief JP Nadda Says Karnataka CM Has Done A 'good Job'

In a clear sign that BS Yediyurappa's exit has been delayed, BJP national president JP Nadda asserted that the Karnataka Chief Minister has done a "good job". Addressing a press conference in Goa on Sunday, he faced a barrage of questions on the crisis in the party's Karnataka unit over the leadership issue. However, he affirmed that the governance in Karnataka was up to the mark.

BJP chief JP Nadda said, "He has done a good job. Karnataka is being governed well. Yediyurappa is handling things in his own way." Refuting the notion of a political crisis in Karnataka, he added, "It is your (media's) thinking. We don't think this way."

Hinting that he might be replaced, Yediyurappa earlier stated that he will take an appropriate decision after the BJP high command conveys a "message" to him by the evening of July 25. In the last few days, a number of seers from various mutts have been thronging the CM's residence in Bengaluru in a sign of solidarity amid speculation that he will be replaced as the CM on July 26. It is perceived that the political and religious leaders of the Lingayat community which is BJP's main support base in the state are firmly against any change of guard.

On Sunday, the Karnataka CM told the media, "There is absolutely no divide (in the party). Nadda is the BJP president. Will do as asked by the party." When asked about the reason for his possible ouster, he replied, "I don't know why they want to change the CM".

Political crisis in Karnataka

After BJP won 12 out of the 15 by-elections conducted in December 2019, BJP managed to get a simple majority in the Karnataka Assembly. However, Yediyurappa has faced problems in expanding the Cabinet and allocating portfolios. For instance, he had to redistribute ministerial portfolios multiple times after many Ministers expressed their disgruntlement.

On April 1, Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa met the Governor and submitted a 5-page letter on ”serious lapses and authoritarian way of running the administration” by the Chief Minister. Meanwhile, some leaders such as MLC H Vishwanath have alleged that there is continuous interference of the Yediyurappa family in the government. Speculations about his ouster started doing the rounds after he visited the national capital last week where he met PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP president JP Nadda.