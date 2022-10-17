On Monday, AAP supporters staged a roadshow in support of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned him in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case. Several protesters were seen donning yellow turbans and playing patriotic songs while likening Sisodia to 'Shaheed Bhagat Singh'.

Calling summons issued by CBI to Manish Sisodia as a 'political vendetta', several sympathisers of Manish Sisodia gathered to protest in the National capital ahead of CBI questioning in the liquor scam.

AAP supporters gathered in large numbers in show of strength for ‘Accused No.1’ of liquorgate Manish Sisodia. Notably, this is the first time that the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister has been summoned for questioning.

Linking CBI summons in liquor scam to Gujarat polls, Manish Sisodia said, “False cases have been filed. They raided my house and found nothing. The CBI examined my bank lockers as well but found nothing. They thought that they will recover some property documents, gold, and cash there. They went to my village and conducted a probe into whether I have purchased any land there. But they didn't find anything. They know that this case is fake. They want to throw me into jail so that I can't go to Gujarat".

BJP hits out at AAP

On Sunday, BJP accused the AAP of doing pressure politics following the CBI's summons to Manish Sisodia and alleged he was more of a 'corrupt collection agent' of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal than the Deputy Chief Minister.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also hit out at Kejriwal, who he alleged was the kingpin of scams his ministers are accused of. "Arvind Kejriwal these days compares himself to god and his ministers with freedom fighters. Kejriwal should be ashamed to do so as his corrupt ministers are filling his coffers while Bhagat Singh sacrificed his life for the country," Bhatia asserted.

'Manish Sisodia today's Bhagat Singh': AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj

Earlier, AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj stated that the way police and security personnel are deployed outside Manish Sisodia's residence, he is definitely going to get arrested. "It was being said that Sisodia has been called for notice but the manner in which the police have cordoned off, his house has been completely converted into a cantonment. This is a direct indication that he is going to be arrested today. This is the second fight for freedom, the way Sardar Bhagat Singh sacrificed his life for the country and liberated it. Today the time has come when the country is again asking for sacrifice. Whether it is Manish Sisodia or Satyender Jain, they are the freedom fighter of today's era, and these people are the descendants of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and ready to sacrifice their lives for the country".